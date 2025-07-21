Back in 2019, the NFL got a lot gayer—and a whole lot braver—when defensive end and free agent Ryan Russell came out as bisexual, making history as the first active NFL player to do so. Having played for teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Buffalo Bills, Ryan wasn’t just flexing muscle on the field—he was flexing truth and vulnerability off it.

Fast forward to 2025, and it’s safe to say: he’s still scoring touchdowns, just not the kind you see on Sunday Night Football. Ryan is in a full-blown, six-year strong relationship with Corey O’Brien, a bubbly, bright, and beautiful content creator and comedian. If there was ever proof that opposites attract—football jock meets funny kid—it’s these two. And while Corey still doesn’t know much about football (other than the tackling), their love story continues to light up the internet like a stadium on game day.

In a heartfelt Instagram post marking the anniversary of his coming out, Ryan shared,

“Six years ago, I came out as the first active NFL player to openly identify as bisexual. That moment still follows me, not just as a headline or a photo, but as a daily reminder of the power of living in truth. It’s a reminder that our stories, especially Black, queer, and athlete stories, are not only necessary, they are timeless.”

It’s the kind of raw, real, and resonant message that reminds us how far we’ve come—and how far we still have to go. Because as Russell rightly points out,

“As of today, there are still no actively out players in the major sports leagues in the U.S. That’s not a coincidence. That’s culture. That’s fear.”

But Ryan’s not just out—he’s out here doing the work. Since coming out, he’s written a memoir, “The Yards Between Us”, a deeply personal dive into his journey through identity, masculinity, family, and freedom. Oh, and it’s being adapted for TV, with Ryan writing the script himself.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also created The Huddle Men’s Journal, a space that brings mental wellness tools to athletes and anyone juggling performance and pressure. From speaking gigs to writing, from creating content to supporting his community, Ryan is building something much bigger than himself—and we’re so here for it.

And then there’s Corey, ever the comic relief. On July 17, Corey hopped on TikTok to clear the air about a photo of him and Ryan that mysteriously went viral again, six years later:

“I don’t know why this photo is going viral—again—but I am in a relationship with the first NFL player to come out as bisexual. And no, I still don’t know anything about football… other than the fact that he tackles me.”

Cute and cheeky—we love a supportive partner with punchlines.

Their relationship has always been about balance: Ryan’s stoic strength and passion for advocacy meets Corey’s spontaneous humor and zest for life. Whether they’re attending red carpet events, cheering each other on at shows, or simply posting adorable selfies, these two have made it clear—visibility can be sexy, silly, and soft.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about one man coming out, or one couple going strong. It’s about rewriting the playbook—on love, masculinity, and who gets to show up fully in every field of life.

To borrow Ryan’s own words:

“We don’t all get to be the first, but we all deserve to be free.”

And free love? That’s always worth celebrating—tackles and all.