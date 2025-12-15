Is Ryan Serhant the Gayest Straight Man on Netflix?

If you’ve ever watched Owning Manhattan and found yourself whispering, “Wait… is Ryan Serhant gay?” you’re not alone. In fact, his own wife wondered the same thing the first time she met him. And honestly? With the fabulous real estate, razor-sharp wardrobe, tall frame, and that unmistakable polished “I sell penthouses AND moisturize twice a day” energy… the question practically asks itself.

Two Realtors, Two Different Fonts…. 46 days left until Owning Manhattan Season 2 pic.twitter.com/XvOhWr1Zwy — Ryan Serhant (@RyanSerhant) October 17, 2025

But fear not, dear readers—Serhant is wifed-up, partnered, locked in, and fully committed to his stunning wife, attorney Emilia Bechrakis. The two tied the knot a decade ago and have built a sweet little family together, complete with one child and enough New York real estate listings to wallpaper a skyscraper.

And yes, the rumors flew earlier this year, but Serhant says the marriage is not in shambles—far from it.

“We Are Still Very Happily Married”

When fans noticed that Emilia wasn’t appearing as much on his social media, keyboards clicked, stan accounts zoomed in, and Reddit lit up with speculation. Had the real estate mogul and reality TV star quietly separated from his longtime love? According to Serhant, absolutely not.

Speaking to TMZ, he shut it down with his trademark mix of sincerity and showmanship:

“We are still very happily married! Celebrating 14 years together. And yes she still puts up with me.”

That’s love, folks. The kind that survives long filming days, high-stress negotiations, and the emotional rollercoaster of New York City parking.

When Emilia Met Ryan (And Thought He Was Gay)

Their meet-cute is the kind of story you’d expect to hear over cocktails at an upscale Chelsea bar.

The year was 2018. Serhant was showing a townhouse at an open house. Emilia walked in. Sparks? Not immediately. Or at least not in the direction one might expect.

“She thought I was gay,” Serhant once said, reminiscing about the moment. The detail that clinched her assumption? “My yamulke kept falling off, and that’s how we met.”

Somewhere, a rom-com screenwriter is taking notes.

But then came the follow-up text from Emilia. A polite check-in. Nothing dramatic. Just enough to catch Serhant’s attention and his sense of humor. He teased her for the “simple follow-up,” invited her out for drinks that very night, and the rest is history. Or, as Serhant puts it, she became the “one-night stand that never got away.”

Romantic? Yes. Unexpected? Absolutely. Gay energy? Immaculate.

A Reality Star Who Promises to Be “1000% Open”

Now, if you’ve watched Owning Manhattan, you know Serhant doesn’t hold back. He’s dramatic when he needs to be, tender when it counts, and fully capable of delivering monologues worthy of a telenovela. He is after all also close friends with Andy Cohen.

Owning Manhattan is outstanding ridiculous theatrical reality tv and I need Ryan Serhant on my screen forever and ever!!! pic.twitter.com/DAilybxfmx — ➿ (@notpunnyhunny) December 6, 2025

But according to him, that honesty isn’t accidental—it’s contractual.

Serhant says he promised Netflix he would be “1000% open” on camera:

“I can’t do this unless I’m incredibly vulnerable and I give the audience everything and anything and let them make their own decisions. I don’t want to hold any punches. And everyone who signs up for the show has to do the same thing, so the core cast.”

Translation: if there’s a gorgeous penthouse, a high-stakes deal, or an emotional breakthrough involving bespoke suits, Serhant is going to show it. No filters, no coyness, no half-truths. Just real estate and real feelings.

From Million Dollar Listing to Manhattan King

Before Netflix gave him a glossy empire to run, Serhant got his TV start on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing back in 2012. Over more than a decade, he’s transformed his reputation from “the handsome broker with good hair” into “the handsome broker with good hair who dominates luxury listings and runs his own brokerage.”

SERHANT—the company, not the man, though the man is very brandable—has grown into one of New York’s most recognizable luxury real estate firms, fueled by his work ethic, charisma, and occasional willingness to cry on camera. The Netflix series Owning Manhattan catapulted him further into the global spotlight, introducing him to audiences who may have never seen a penthouse priced higher than a small island.

So Is He Gay? No. But the Vibes Are Divine.

Here’s the truth: sexuality is not a guessing game, and Serhant has made his reality very clear. But the affectionate curiosity around him says something sweet about his appeal—he’s a straight guy who’s comfortable enough in his skin that queer audiences can claim him as one of their own… without actually claiming him.

Stylish, charismatic, a little theatrical, and married to a woman who once thought he might be batting for our team? It’s giving ally. It’s giving respect. It’s giving “please keep selling apartments with that earnest puppy look.”

With Owning Manhattan thriving and Serhant’s personal life steady as ever, fans can expect more drama, more penthouses, and yes—more vibes that confuse newcomers but delight everyone else.

After all, in the world of luxury real estate, anything is possible… except, apparently, Ryan Serhant being gay. And that’s perfectly fine, because the energy? Still immaculate.