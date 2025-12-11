Sam Asghari is no stranger to the spotlight, but his new Playgirl cover might be the moment he burns it up entirely. The actor, 31, is the magazine’s newest star—and while the abs, angles, and perfectly sculpted biceps are doing plenty of talking, Asghari also uses the platform to open up with rare honesty about his past with ex-wife Britney Spears. Respectful, grounded, and quietly heartfelt, his comments stand in contrast to the steamy imagery surrounding them. And honestly? The juxtaposition kind of works.

A Marriage Remembered with Respect

Asghari and Spears met back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, a meeting that eventually led to an engagement in 2021 and their June 2022 wedding. Their marriage ended a little over a year later, with the divorce finalized in May 2024. Though the public watched the whirlwind love story—and heartbreak—unfold in real time, Asghari has consistently chosen dignity over drama.

Asked about Spears in the Playgirl interview, the magazine referenced an Iranian proverb about never speaking poorly of someone you’ve shared a bond with. Asghari didn’t hesitate to finish the thought himself:

“And whatever follows is irrelevant. So, I always want to respect that. I’m always going to stick to that, and that’s the number one thing for me.”

Even amid the shirtless poses, dripping lighting, and oh-so-strategic shadows of the shoot, Asghari still spoke “warmly” about Spears. Smiling, he reminded the outlet that only what happened between them privately truly matters. “The best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it’s over,” he said. “Be happy it ever even happened.”

Speaking His Truth—Quietly, Honestly

In another recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Asghari echoed this same steady perspective.

“When something ends, of course, there’s going to be a moment where you are sad or upset,” he said. “But just be happy that it ever even happened. Celebrate the past. That’s how I look at it.”

And while Britney has since reflected on their relationship from her own vantage point—at one point calling their marriage “a fake distraction” in an August 2025 Instagram post—Asghari responded with calm conviction. He told PEOPLE:

“Our marriage was very real to me. It may have been short, but we were together for seven years. I was in love with her, will always have love for her, and wish her the best always.”

That’s the thing about Asghari: even when he’s photographed like a Grecian demigod emerging from steam, he still talks like someone who’s committed to kindness and accountability.

Life, Love, and a Glow-Up in Motion

Asghari is now dating Brooke Irvine, with the pair going Instagram official in January 2025. But the actor is the first to admit his relationship with Spears changed the trajectory of his career—and not just the glamorous parts.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘It wasn’t good for me,’” he said in a Page Six Radio interview. “When you’re in such a public relationship … it sort of gave me that platform for who I am.” Still, he noted he “absolutely” had to “work harder to prove myself.”

That sentiment reflects the duality of the Playgirl shoot perfectly: bold spotlight, quiet discipline. Heat on the outside, humility within.

A Future Built on Respect—and Maybe a Few More Shirtless Covers

Asghari’s new chapter looks decidedly upward—professionally, romantically, and aesthetically, judging from those Playgirl snaps. But what stands out most isn’t just the sculpted torso or magazine-ready charm. It’s the way he speaks about the past he shared with Spears: not dismissively, not defensively, but with genuine appreciation.

In a world where celebrity splits often turn into public scoreboards, Asghari seems committed to something softer, more grounded, and yes—much sexier in its maturity. Celebrate the past. Respect the bond. Move forward with grace.

And if he happens to look like a carved marble statue while doing it… well, nobody’s complaining.