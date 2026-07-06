Football’s Hottest Players Put Their Soaked Jerseys to the Test

As football’s World Cup edges closer to its grand finale, we’re starting to realize we’ll soon have to survive without daily doses of elite athletes sprinting across our screens. Sure, we’ll miss the goals, the drama, and the last minute winners. But let’s be honest, football also gave us another kind of entertainment.

The internet has been working overtime collecting every soaked jersey, every cheeky celebration, and every camera angle that accidentally became the real match winner.

Here are a few football moments that had fans paying attention to absolutely everything except the scoreline.

Cristiano Ronaldo reminded us why white football uniforms are dangerous

Cristiano Ronaldo has never been shy about putting in the hard work, and one recent clip proved exactly that.

Drenched from head to cheeks, Ronaldo powered through the game in a skin tight white jersey that left very little to the imagination. Every sprint, every stretch, and every flex had social media collectively forgetting whatever tactical discussion they were having moments earlier.

There is something about a soaking wet football jersey that deserves its own moment. Ronaldo may have been focused on winning the game, but fans had entirely different priorities.

RELATED: Meet Lucas Bergvall, Sweden’s Golden Boy Taking Over the World Cup

Lionel Messi had the internet feeling very warm

If Ronaldo gave us the shirt, Lionel Messi decided the shirt was optional.

Following one unforgettable football match, Messi appeared completely soaked while celebrating shirtless on the pitch, creating a moment that spread across social media faster than one of his trademark runs. Between the rain, the confidence, and a pair of shorts working overtime, fans suddenly found themselves watching the clip on repeat.

Sometimes football is about beautiful passing. Sometimes it’s about beautiful people.

Leandro Paredes delivered a training session nobody skipped

Training sessions are supposed to prepare players for matches. Leandro Paredes somehow prepared fans for an entirely different experience.

One viral clip captured the Argentine midfielder warming up in rain soaked, skin hugging shorts before casually launching a kick that sent comment sections into absolute chaos. Let’s just say his athleticism wasn’t the only thing grabbing everyone’s attention.

Football fans are detectives when it comes to slow motion replays, and they certainly put those investigative skills to good use.

Enzo Fernández gave us one unforgettable celebration

Goal celebrations are already one of football’s greatest traditions. Enzo Fernández decided to spice things up even more.

After finding the back of the net, his celebration included his shorts being pulled just enough to leave social media screaming for an instant replay. It happened in a flash, but football fans have proven time and again that not a single frame escapes the internet.

Some moments become iconic because of the goal. Others become iconic because the cameras were rolling at exactly the right time.

Football gave us plenty to remember

Yes, the World Cup has delivered stunning goals, breathtaking saves, and unforgettable upsets.

It has also reminded us that elite athletes, rain soaked jerseys, dramatic celebrations, and high definition cameras are an irresistible combination.

As the tournament prepares to crown its champion, fans are already mourning the end of the daily football fix. Thankfully, the internet never forgets.

Those viral clips will keep us entertained long after the final whistle blows. And if this World Cup taught us anything, it’s that sometimes the hottest football highlights have absolutely nothing to do with the ball.