Sayulita & San Pancho: An Amazing Beach Getaway in Riviera Nayarit

Sun, Surf & Pride: Mexico’s Coastal Paradise Awaits

If you’re dreaming of a beach escape where rainbow flags fly high and small-town magic meets restorative relaxation, look no further than Sayulita and San Pancho, two enchanting coastal gems in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico. This slice of paradise is calling your name for a getaway filled with sun, surf, and celebration.

Just a 45-minute drive from the airport, Sayulita offers a bohemian vibe that’s irresistible to travelers who love color, community, and beachside bliss. This artsy surf town is known for its welcoming energy, charming cobblestone streets, artisan boutiques, and delicious dining—perfect for LGBTQ+ visitors looking to mix relaxation with adventure.

We just arrived about a week after Sayulita Pride 2025. Decorations were still up all over the streets, banners still flying to the entrance of the city, and bars and restaurants were an explosion of rainbows. We are definitely putting this on the pride calendar for a future visit and celebration.

Sand in the toes for Dinner

We have visited the area before, but just a quick stop into do some eating, drinking, and shopping. We kept with tradition and had our first meal at the fabulous Don Pedro’s Restaurant—a Sayulita institution perched right by the ocean where local flavors meet gourmet flair. As you are seated at your beachside table with your toes caressing the sand covered floor, the Pacific waves create a symphony to accompany your dinner. After a cocktail (or two), wander the buzzing streets where local artists sell handmade jewelry, beachwear, and art. The town does not sleep it seems as we left dinner at a respectable hour, but feel free to eat late as the nightlife goes often until 3 or 4 AM.

As the weekend winded down, our final night was at another seaside dining option, Si Señor, known for its warm hospitality and breathtaking ocean views. The dining area is on the ocean side of the street in a large thatch-roofed, gazebo-like dining room. Waves crashed underneath the decking under my feet as I watched the waiters bring food and drinks from across the street.

Tableside Caesar salad creation, magnificently constructed entrees, and wonderful service elevated this experience above a simple si, señor greeting. Make your reservation for just before sunset as they are inspiring, then go have a great elevated meal with friends.

Face down for Adventure

A memorable time awaited us as we chose to treat ourselves with a luxury snorkeling tour by Vallarta Adventures along Nayarit’s stunning coastline, where we swam in crystal-clear waters and soaked up the golden sunshine. Every time is different when you snorkel, may it be the water, the fish, the weather, the boat, the staff. The care and attention we had from the crew, hello Judith and Charlie and others, was so wonderful. We were a small group and they treated us like we were THE charters of the boat.

New fish, new experiences, and for the price we paid per person, we all knew this was an amazing deal as we were happy with the multiple offerings of food courses throughout the journey as well as the liquid libations that kept us happy on the boat and on the beach club shore. I would say yes, the luxury label fit the whole experience.

Luxury is Definitely an Option

As the sun set on one of our nights, we transferred to nearby city of Bucerías for dinner at La Casa Restaurant by Theirry Blouet, a hidden gem where modern Mexican cuisine meets sophisticated design. Think: fresh seafood, mezcal-infused sips, and an atmosphere that’s equal parts chic and cozy.

I did have one of my favorite drinks of the weekend here, a show-stopping pepper soup, a perfect fillet with a lentil side dish, and too many tastes of everyone else’s desserts. Attention to detail, care for the experience, Raul and his team that night , wow, we were smiling about how well we were treated.

San Pancho Cannot be Missed

No trip to Nayarit is complete without visiting San Pancho (formally San Francisco), Sayulita’s quieter, artsier neighbor. We’ve been to the Tierra Tropical Beach Club a handful of times, always enjoying the food and libations. We had brunch at this exclusive beachside haven, enjoying gourmet dishes with our toes in the sand. Tuna, octopus, fillets, fish tacos, guacamole, and so many more fine dishes, especially the tuna, the memories of them are making my mouth water.

The other times we were there, we just ate, drank, and dashed. This time, we had planned to enjoy all the aspects the day pass provide. The magnificent pool, lounges, and expansive sandy beaches had us extending our stay there longer than we had originally planned, Maybe it was the drinks delivered to us pool-side that swayed us to soak everything up for more time. It’s hard to say, “we must go” when such relaxation, refreshing adult beverages, and sun-kissed everything was present in abundance.

But we did finally leave the beach club to go and stroll the charming streets of San Pancho, filled with indie shops, art galleries, and beach cafes. The people were very happy to see shoppers walk the streets and check out their wares, jewelry, gelato, and other fun trinkets and souvenirs to consider. We did not set foot into any shop as there were great options streetside. I did purchase a labradorite ring and a tasty gelato. Take the time to support the locals and treat yourself.

Sayulinda – Sayulita – Sayulinda

It was confusing when a friend sent me the reservation for the Sayulinda Hotel in Sayulita. I got it figured out quickly as I remembered having some pretty perfect cocktails from the rooftop deck on a previous visit.

From the unique vistas between mountains and the Pacific Ocean to the most chill surf vibe in the air, Sayulinda Hotel welcomes you to indulge in these and many more details that will take your breath away. Picture this…Waking up only a few steps away from the beach where the ocean meets the verdant Riviera Nayarita jungle while a relaxed-yet-lively ambiance envelopes you to enjoy the unique beauty of Sayulita. Welcome to Sayulinda Hotel, one of the best hotels of this magical town where surfers, families, and couples indulge in a relaxed-chic atmosphere.

As I mentioned before, this trip was an opportunity for me to soak more of Sayulita in than just a day trip. Bathing suit on and drink in hand, I started my rejuvenating and relaxing extended Sayulita trip in the rooftop infinity pool at. If it was not the pool helping me to recharge, it could have been the amazing air conditioning in the room, or was it the private hammock on my private balcony, and it could have been the amazing location of the hotel, dead center of it all, shopping, beaches, restaurants.

Not sure there was a better lodging location with these amenities. The bar, morning, and hotel staff were all pleasant, refilled our waters every day and made sure to greet us at any hour of the day, night, or morning. Safe and secure this place was… sorry, I just mentally drifted off to the rooftop pool again.

Highly Recommend(ed)

We all have friends that vacation in Mexico, I’ve been to that nation about 10 times, Sayulita about 3, Riviera Nayarit about 5 times. I knew about Sayulita as a great option, but in chatting with friends, they’ve heard great things, and after this 4-day trip, I know it is one of the gems of Mexico that needs to be explored, enjoyed, and shared. I actually met a good friend in the airport as we were both coming back to the US from separate Mexican vacations. I did not know he was there, but I told him where I was and he stated, I have heard such great things about Sayulita. Well, he heard some more before we parted ways.

So, whether you’re celebrating Pride 2026, planning a honeymoon, or just craving some carefree time by the sea, Riviera Nayarit—with its LGBTQ+ friendly spirit, stunning beaches, and small-town charm—offers the perfect escape.

