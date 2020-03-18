Schitt’s Creek Is Tying Up The Season With A Post-Finale Feature Film

While we may not be leaving our homes due to a worldwide pandemic having amazing and revolutionary programming like Schitt’s Creek available to us is a bit of sunshine when things are seeming increasingly bleak. With the show wrapping up and a nationwide tour on the way, the Levy men and the rest of the Schitt’s Creek crew have one more visit for viewers planned to the eponymous town that they helped America fall in love with. It started with one simple post from Dan Levy on Instagram that simply said “Some nice news in a dark time! “This clip contains spoilers”!

When the finale of the show airs (April 7th), it will be followed by an hour-long special simply titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell. The special will include behind the scenes footage and additional commentary by both Levy and the team responsible for making the magic that is Schitt’s Creek. According to a release, we will get a look at “wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and interviews” with superfans like Amy Sedaris, and Johnny Weir, among others.,“ Brad Schwartz, Pop TV president, says “this must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards; A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will air on Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo on April 7th (check local listings)