‘Scott Kress Needs a Man’ is the Best Gay Dating Show I’ve Ever Seen!

I truly have no idea what the fuck is going on, but I am utter obsessed with Scott Kress Needs a Man.

I caught episode 1 exclusively on Tubi this morning while doing the treadmill and I’m honestly surprised I didn’t fall and break a leg because I was hooked from the start! I don’t know if this is scripted or half scripted, but I’m a sucker for a good reality TV show. And a gay dating show? Oh, I am here for it.

Scott Kress Needs a Man is advertised as a reality TV show and a romance-comedy. It follows internet personality Scott Kress (obviously) as he’s on the search for the perfect man and his first real relationship. He’s aided in this journey by his best friends and fellow internet personalities Carter Kench, Asher Lieberman and Sydney Morgan. Combined, this foursome has over 35,000,000 followers on TikTok.

Episode 1 debuted on Tubi July 16th, so I’m going to assume that new episodes will drop every Thursday. Episode 1 finds Scott Kress meeting all of his potential suitors – there’s 9 of them – and eliminating the first man after a round of speed dating. Even from these brief introductions, I can tell this is going to be a wild ride!

It’s crazy to me that no one is talking about Scott Kress Needs a Man. Am I a pioneer? Am I the first, hence the best? This show is really cute and fun, even though I still can’t tell if it’s legitimately reality TV. I will be anxiously awaiting every Thursday just to see how this one plays out.

And I want to know, if this is real, who’s actually here to win Scott’s heart and who’s here just to get on TV? Let’s go on this journey together, guys.

Suggested: Reality TV Icon to Host Competitive Dating Show for Throuples

Meet the Competitors in Scott Kress Needs a Man

Braulio



Javi



Lyle



Max



Michael



Reiley



Ryan



Ryder



