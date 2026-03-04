‘Scream 7’: Lillard’s Back and His Character’s STILL Gay?

If there was ever any doubt that horror and queer representation could go hand-in-hand, Scream 7 is here to slash that idea to bits. The film features the long-awaited return of Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher—who, let’s be honest, always had that vibe. And this time, it’s not just the blood spilling; Lillard is reflecting on how his character made an indelible mark in queer horror history.

In case you missed it, back in 2022, Lillard confirmed what many had already suspected: his character, Stu Macher, and Billy Loomis (played by Skeet Ulrich) were more than just partners in crime—they were also gay lovers. Yes, you heard that right. The film might’ve been straight on the surface, but those two had hidden agenda written all over them. And Lillard’s not shying away from that truth.

‘The First Husbands of Horror’

Lillard is clearly living his best horror-icon life, especially after a fan dubbed him and Skeet Ulrich “The First Husbands of Horror.” Honestly, it feels right, doesn’t it? Lillard couldn’t agree more: “Somebody called us ‘the First Husbands of Horror,’” he says, totally vibing with the title. “And I think the two of us really glommed onto that.” You can practically hear the chest-out pride through the screen.

A Message for Queer Horror Fans: ‘Take It or Leave It’

But wait, it gets even more iconic. Lillard went full-on hero mode when discussing the importance of queer representation in horror, especially for younger fans who might need it most: “If there’s a kid out there who needs these two characters to be gay because they’re a horror fan, and that somehow makes them feel seen, then I will stand chest-out and say they’re two gay young men, and there’s nothing you can fucking do about it.”

Um, thank you, Matthew Lillard, for showing up for the kids who need this—and the rest of us who just want more queer horror heroes.

Horror with a Side of Politics

Lillard didn’t stop there—he also gave a bold take on the current political climate, calling out the “religious right” and their assault on LGBTQ+ rights. So while the slasher flicks are keeping us on the edge of our seats, Lillard is making sure we’re also thinking critically about the world outside the screen.

Scream 7: A Killer Cast, and a Whole Lotta Queer Vibes

Of course, it wouldn’t be Scream without some fan favorites returning for this film, including Scott Foley and David Arquette—who’ve both had their fair share of Ghostface run-ins in the past. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox also make appearances, but let’s be honest: Lillard’s return is the main event. No one’s here just for the thrills, they’re here for the queer thrills.

Slashing Through Queer Representation

The new addition to the Scream franchise isn’t just about delivering the spooks—it’s about carving out space for queer narratives in a place that’s often filled with blood, guts, and gratuitous murders. Who knew Scream would become the ultimate queer horror saga, right?

So, if you thought you were just getting a typical Scream movie, think again. This is one horror film that’s fully embracing its fabulous side, with a dash of bloody revenge, a sprinkle of nostalgia, and a lot of queer pride.

And let’s be real: The First Husbands of Horror deserve their own spin-off. Who’s with us? You can catch Scream 7 now in UK cinemas—if you’re ready for a slasher that’s a little more fabulous than you’d expect.

