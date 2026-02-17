Sebas Diniz: The Dutch Speed Skater Who’s Serving Major Eye Candy

Hottie alert, and we’re not talking about a cute speed skating uniform—Sebas Diniz is the Dutch speed skater who could slide into any competition and steal the spotlight. And honestly? If he’d competed in ballroom, he’d have taken home multiple golds without breaking a sweat.

RELATED: Playgirl’s TikTok Just Turned the Pasta King Into the Main Course

A Threads post nailed it with the perfect line: “I dunno, I think Dutch speed skater Sebas Diniz should have won gold. In ballroom, he would have for sure won multiple categories.” We’re not here to argue with that. Between the glide and the swagger, we can totally see Sebas owning the dance floor with some killer cha-cha moves—he’s got that smooth, effortless style, and we’re all in.

RELATED: Glory Hole with Kit Harington: Filthy and So Very Gay

EMBED https://www.threads.com/@jaredcraft/post/DUzMmS8jnvV?xmt=AQF0OSW4Y3tdJNLZCd8jrnq2cqR7mlsMA4ZBeWtKnLERTA

Speed Skater by Day, Smooth Operator by Night

Born on January 16, 2002, in Eibergen, Netherlands, Sebas started speed skating at just eight years old. Talk about dedication! By the time he was competing in Heerenveen, he’d mastered the ice and picked up a few languages along the way—Dutch, English, German, and Spanish. With all that talent, it’s no wonder he’s been skating circles around the competition.

But let’s talk about those skating skills. He doesn’t just zoom around the rink; he makes it look easy. It’s like he’s skating through air, as if the ice is practically begging him to glide faster. If there was an Olympic event for looking effortless while making everyone else sweat, he would have the gold locked in.

Yes, he is a speed skater, not a figure skater. But no matter where he’s skating, one thing’s clear: Sebas Diniz knows how to win hearts—whether it’s with a skate or a smile.

Sebas on Ice, Sebas in Our Dreams

So, Sebas, we see you. When you’re done breaking records on the ice, don’t forget to hit us with that ballroom flair. We’re here for it.

Source: ISU SKATING