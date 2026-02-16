Glory Hole with Kit Harington: Filthy and So Very Gay

Industry just did that, didn’t it? A glory hole, to be exact, and not just any glory hole—but one that turns a high-stakes drama about the ruthless world of finance into a tantalizing foray into gay erotica. And we are so here for it. Kit Harington, aka Henry Muck, has officially given us what we didn’t know we needed: a scene that’s not just hot, it’s downright sizzling.

From Flirty Showers to Feral Desire

In Season 4, Episode 6 (released February 15), Kit’s Henry, freshly crowned CEO of Tender, decides to take a break from running the company to run into the arms of his manipulative, way too handsome co-founder, Whitney Halberstram (played by Max Minghella). And let’s just say, things heat up quicker than a stock market crash. What starts with a flirty shower moment between Henry and Whit, with Whit holding a bouquet like he’s auditioning for the role of your boyfriend, spirals into a dark, sweaty, and wild encounter in a gay club. Oh, and did I mention the glory hole? Yeah, we’re going there.

Dinner, Wine, and No Boundaries

The episode kicks off with Whit showing up at Henry’s flat while he’s fresh out of the shower. Cue that electric “are they or aren’t they?” tension, with Whit not-so-casually staring at Henry like he’s a five-course meal. But it’s not until dinner—where Whit, Henry, and their accountant Jacob (played by Steven Cree) are neck-deep in wine—that things get truly, exquisitely messy. Intoxicated and utterly unhinged, the trio heads to a gay club where Henry and Whit bump and grind on each other like the world is ending and this is their last night on Earth. It’s like a Kardashian after-party, but with more leather and less cellulite.

The Glory Hole That Changed Everything

But the real money shot comes when Whit—fueled by who knows what kind of feral energy—guides Henry to a dark room in the back of the club, where… a glory hole awaits. Let that sink in.

The scene is a visual feast of forbidden lust and raw tension. Whit, the ever-charming manipulator, slides right up to Henry as he’s getting mouth service from a mysterious stranger. And just when you think things can’t get any more intense, Whit leans in close, strokes Henry’s head, and murmurs, “Everybody wants you.” Cue chills. Honestly, at this point, Henry’s about to lose it—and we’re not just talking about his corporate composure. And when Whit holds him through his climax? Chef’s kiss.

Internet Meltdown: Industry’s Wild New Fanbase

Naturally, the internet is absolutely losing its mind. Fans have flocked to social media, gushing over this unexpected plunge into gay desire. In fact, it’s sending a whole new wave of people into the Industry universe, because, let’s face it, who wasn’t waiting for Kit Harington to deliver on something this hot? The Game of Thrones star has always had that brooding, bad-boy appeal, but now? He’s a finance exec who’s f**ing* his way through his career, and we’re living for it.

Catch It While You Can

Season 4, Episode 6 is streaming now on BBC iPlayer in the UK and airs every Sunday on HBO in the U.S. If you’re not already hooked, well, this is the moment to dive in.

Forget the spreadsheets—this episode is all about heat, power, and the kind of chemistry that makes you sweat just thinking about it. Industry knows exactly what we want, and we’ve officially been served.