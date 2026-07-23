Sen. Cornyn Just Put Trump’s Nominees on Notice Over AIDS Funding

Republican Senator John Cornyn is using one of Washington’s favorite currencies, leverage, to push for billions in congressionally approved AIDS relief funding. Politics makes for strange bedfellows, and occasionally, stranger headlines.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas is proving exactly that after announcing he will withhold support for two of President Donald Trump’s ambassadorial nominees unless the administration releases funding for one of America’s most successful global HIV/AIDS programs.

Or, to put it cheekily: help fight AIDS or prepare for some very awkward confirmation votes.

As first reported by Semafor, Cornyn said he would oppose Kari Lake’s nomination as ambassador to Jamaica and Doug Mastriano’s nomination as ambassador to Slovakia without assurances that funding for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, better known as PEPFAR, will be distributed as Congress intended.

“The only way it seems like you can get the administration’s attention on some of these funding issues is by using the leverage to withhold votes on nominees,” Cornyn said. “We are going to use the committee vote tomorrow as a way to … get the money distributed the way Congress appropriated it.”

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A Republican Senator Draws a Line in the Sand

Cornyn’s position carries significant weight.

The Senate committee considering the nominations currently consists of 12 Republicans and 10 Democrats. His opposition could prove decisive for nominees whose political views have already generated controversy among LGBTQ+ advocates.

In 2022, Kari Lake stated during Arizona’s gubernatorial primary debates that she would not support a hypothetical bill protecting gay and transgender people under Arizona’s anti-discrimination laws, adding that her “gay friends” also opposed such protections.

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For Cornyn, however, this particular fight isn’t about social issues. It’s about funding Congress has already approved.

The senator estimates that more than a billion dollars is immediately available for distribution and is seeking further details regarding the nearly $10 billion lawmakers have appropriated for PEPFAR over the last two years.

Why PEPFAR Matters Beyond Politics

Established in 2003, PEPFAR has been credited with saving millions of lives worldwide through HIV prevention, treatment, and care programs.

The program has faced repeated disruptions since the beginning of the second Trump administration. Although HIV treatment programs initially received exemptions following the administration’s foreign aid pause, aid organizations have reported funding disruptions since then that have led to clinic closures, job losses among healthcare workers, and reduced access to essential services.

South Africa, home to the world’s largest population of people living with HIV, has been particularly affected. The United States is ending PEPFAR funding there. Cornyn argues there are humanitarian and strategic reasons for protecting the program.

“This is one of the really important elements of our soft power too, because America needs friends in Africa,” he explained. “So, not only is it the right thing to do from a compassionate point of view, it’s in our self interest to make sure this money is used to promote American soft power and to make friends.”

The Votes That Could Change Everything

Washington often runs on political favors and parliamentary procedure.

This week, it’s running on leverage.

Whether Cornyn ultimately changes the administration’s approach remains to be seen, but his message has been unmistakably clear: if Congress appropriated the money, he expects it to reach the people and programs it was intended to support.

And for now, two of Trump’s nominees may find themselves waiting in line behind global AIDS relief.