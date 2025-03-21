Marco Rubio’s Human Rights Report: 4 Shocking Omissions

Rubio’s Selective Human Rights Report: If You’re Not a Straight, Christian Man, You Don’t Exist

Marco Rubio’s human rights report, which has caused significant controversy, excludes key issues related to women, LGBTQ+ people, and other marginalized groups. In what can only be described as a masterclass in selective outrage, Secretary of State Rubio has gutted the U.S. State Department’s annual human rights report, scrubbing any mention of women, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, Indigenous communities, and even government corruption. Because, apparently, if you don’t acknowledge human rights violations, they simply don’t exist, right?

According to Politico, this move is likely a response to the administration’s executive orders banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies. You know, because acknowledging that people other than straight, white, Christian men exist is just too controversial.

Marco Rubio’s Human Rights Report Removes Key Protections

For years, the State Department’s annual human rights report has been a critical tool for advocacy groups, legal experts, and policymakers worldwide. It helps assess political conditions, inform aid programs, and support asylum claims for refugees fleeing persecution. But now? The report is basically getting a “Greatest Hits” remix that conveniently excludes entire groups of people.

The LGBTQ+ section, which once covered persecution, physical harm, freedom of expression, and transgender rights? Gone.

The women's section, which addressed gender-based violence, reproductive rights, and discrimination? Deleted.

People with disabilities? No mention.

Indigenous communities? Who?

Instead, the new version focuses on religious freedom, certain workers’ rights, human trafficking, child labor, and refugee protections. Important topics, sure—but the cherry-picking is blatant.

“There’s a real question about the value of this report coming out under the [current] administration. Is it accurate? Is it politically motivated? Will it only describe human rights abuses by enemies instead of allies?” asked Andrea Prasow, executive director of Freedom Now, a political prisoner advocacy group. Translation: If you’re looking for an honest assessment of global human rights, don’t hold your breath.

I suppose none of this should come as a surprise, considering Rubio comes from the state of Florida, which under the oppressive governorship of Ron DeSantis has become one of the most legislatively homophobic regions in the country — despite having one of the largest LGBTQIA populations. It’s a bit ironic that this all comes a few days after Rubio got caught up in gay accusation scandal when one of his fellow State Department officials posted a tweet (or whatever they’re called now) claiming Rubio was gay and leading a secret double life. The official has since deleted the post but to be clear that was not the first time Rubio’s sexuality has been questioned.

Marco Rubio’s Human Rights Report: A Strategic Omission of Key Issues

The disappearing act in the human rights report is just one part of the administration’s broader attack on LGBTQ+ people and more insulting is that Marco Rubio’s human rights report fails to even mention any persecution of LGBTQ+ individuals.

Shortly after Rubio took office, The State Department made it impossible for trans, nonbinary, and intersex people to update their gender markers on passports. Because nothing says “land of the free” like forcing people to travel with a document that misgenders them and puts them in danger.

And let’s not forget:

Rubio cut foreign aid for international HIV prevention programs , which will absolutely cost lives.

, which will absolutely cost lives. He’s pushing to permanently ban trans athletes from entering the U.S. Because, apparently, protecting the nation from sports tournaments featuring trans people is now a priority for national security.

Because, apparently, protecting the nation from sports tournaments featuring trans people is now a priority for national security. 82 House Democrats have called for the administration to reverse its passport policy—but so far, crickets.

It’s a bold strategy: erasing entire groups from official reports, stripping away their rights, and pretending they never existed in the first place. But history has shown that ignoring people doesn’t make them disappear—it just makes them fight harder.

Source: Daniel Villarreal, LGBTQ Nation, March 19, 2025.