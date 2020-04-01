Sexy, Smoldering & More: Duane Trade is Our Hottie of the Week

Easy on the eyes, smart, sophisticated, and so much more. Duane Trade is our latest Hottie of the Week as he exemplifies what it is to be a sexy stud in our community. Don’t just take him for face value though because there’s so much more to him than just his chiseled features and, wait for it… ample package (insert eye and eggplant emoji).

The New York City resident (formerly Long Island) has become quite the nightlife empresario over the years. His charismatic charm and good looks helped bring in a ton of customers at The Cock in The Lower East Side which he bartended at before everything was shut down over the growing Coronavirus pandemic.

He’s also an accomplished restaurant writer with a sharp wit and sense of humor that only enhances the wonderful person that he is. Take a look at our exclusive interview with him where he talks about his love for Chris Cuomo, donuts, and why energy and personality is more important for him than someone’s looks.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the most attractive thing about me isn’t physical… it’s my energy and personality. I like to think of myself as a good guy with a big sense of humor and believe it translates well.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Oh it’s either my face or my nips depends if I’m shirtless or not.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Once again energy. I know it when I see it, it’s chemical, it’s phenomenal however you define it. I tend to be drawn to men with that energy where you can cut the tension with a knife. It’s usually men who are calm, strong and kind, which all adds up to sexy to me.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an out and proud gay man?

Believe it or not I think my proudest moment as a gay man was back in high school when I won a gay marriage debate in my high school English class. I went to a catholic school so it was a big shocker when I convinced my class to support gay marriage. It went from 30% for it to a whopping 90%.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Truthfully finding my real calling is what I’d like to do. I’m in a state of flux so doing some soul searching. Check back in two years 😉

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I sure have. I’m currently dating a very handsome daddy. It’s been the healthiest relationship. What I love about him is that he is kind and supportive and emotionally in tune. I feel like I hit the jackpot.

Rapid fire question time:

Favorite movie of all time?

Oooorff let’s see favorite film is probably Blue Velvet. It came out the week I was born and contains some of my favorite cinematic shots and moments.

Biggest celebrity crush at the moment?

Current celebrity crush is Chris Cuomo, I can see him being a Dom top

Favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Oh that’s easy… donuts! Specifically Doughnut Plant’s Tres Leche Donut.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

Desert island CD is without a doubt Arcade Fire’s Reflektor.

What does it mean to be featured as our Hottie of the Week for you?

It’s an honor to join the ranks of the hunky interesting men before me and am truly humbled.

Learn more about Duane by following him here.