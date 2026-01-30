A Post-Surgery Shane Hollander Fan Just Won TikTok

Shane Hollander has officially entered the anesthesia chat. Sometimes the internet gifts us a moment so specific, so niche, and so perfectly timed that it feels custom-made for the gays. Enter TikTok user @joeygallegos24, a young man clearly weaning off anesthesia, who unknowingly delivered one of the funniest—and most accurate—tributes to Heated Rivalry’s Shane Hollander (played by Hudson Williams) that fans have ever seen.

The now-viral clip has quickly become required viewing in Heated Rivalry fandom spaces, racking up views, stitches, and comments from nurses, romance readers, and queer fans who immediately recognized what was happening. This wasn’t just post-anesthesia rambling. This was cinema.

At the heart of the video—and its viral magic—is the Heated Rivalry Shane Hollander monologue TikTok moment fans didn’t know they needed.

“There Is Something I Want to Say…”

The video opens with Joey, groggy but determined, announcing with absolute sincerity:

“There is something I want to say. It’s a monologue. From Heated Rivalry. It goes…”

Already, the comments knew: something sacred was about to happen.

What follows is Joey launching into Shane Hollander’s most emotionally loaded speech—the one delivered in the hospital after Shane suffers a concussion and fractured collarbone during a game. His delivery is slurred, soft, and somehow devastating in exactly the right way.

“Will you come to my cottage this summer? Don’t go to Russia.”

At this point, Joey starts to lose the thread just slightly—but like Shane himself, he perseveres.

“We’ll have so much fun.”



“We can have a week or two!…”



“Something like that… I don’t know…”

And honestly? That is Shane Hollander energy.

Despite the anesthesia haze, Joey lands far more of the monologue than anyone has a right to expect, earning him instant internet canonization.

Nurses, Gays, and a Collective Breakdown

The comments section is a thing of beauty. Nurses, longtime Heated Rivalry readers, and queer fans alike immediately crowned Joey an icon.

“As a nurse I have been dying to have someone do this monologue after surgery.” “Something like that and then almost lands the entire monologue word for word.” “‘Something like that I don’t know’ like you didn’t get it absolutely spot on babe.”

And perhaps the highest praise of all:

“Cast him for season two!!”

One commenter dubbed him “the Temu Shane Hollander,” and frankly, that feels affectionate, accurate, and earned.

The video ends with Joey being gently fed by his caretaker or nurse—an image so tender and unintentionally comedic that fans immediately began joking that the nurse must watch Heated Rivalry. (We’re choosing to believe yes.)

Why This Scene Still Hits So Hard

For those unfamiliar—or in need of emotional refresher—the monologue Joey references comes at a pivotal moment in Heated Rivalry. After Shane is injured during a game, his rival-turned-lover Ilya Rozanov visits him in the hospital. Ilya arrives intending to end things.

Instead, Shane—bruised, vulnerable, and stripped of his usual bravado—asks him to stay. To come to his family’s summer cottage. To not go back to Russia.

It’s a moment that flips their dynamic entirely. The injury forces emotional honesty. The monologue cracks Ilya open. The breakup never happens—and instead, they spend time together at Shane’s family lake house, cementing one of the most beloved arcs in modern queer sports romance.

That’s why the Heated Rivalry Shane Hollander monologue TikTok works so well. Even half-conscious, even imperfect, the emotional beats still land.

The Internet Loves a Soft, Slurred Confession

There’s something uniquely queer about loving a character so deeply that your subconscious recites his most vulnerable moment while you’re fresh out of surgery. It speaks to how Heated Rivalry has embedded itself into the culture—especially among LGBTQ+ fans who recognize longing, fear, and tenderness when they see it.

Joey didn’t parody Shane Hollander. He became him, if only for a minute, wrapped in hospital blankets and sincerity.

And in a media landscape often dominated by irony, this moment worked because it was pure. Earnest. Unfiltered. Slightly unhinged. Just like Shane.

Honestly? Something like that. We don’t know. But we loved it.