Well, Howdy, Sheriff! Alabama Just Made LGBTQ+ History

Well, Alabama is about to have a new sheriff, and he’s making history before he even puts on the badge. Democrat Brett Jones has defeated incumbent Kevin Turner in the Madison County sheriff’s race, making him the first openly gay sheriff in Alabama.

And if you’re wondering whether he’s qualified for the job, his résumé is certainly not short on experience. Jones is a former Navy SEAL who also worked with the CIA’s Global Response Staff before moving into law enforcement. He currently serves as a training coordinator with the University of Alabama at Huntsville Police Department.

According to unofficial election returns, Jones received 84,068 votes, defeating Turner, who received 74,639. That’s a pretty significant win, and one that brings a historic first to a state where LGBTQ+ representation in public office has not always been easy.

But Jones isn’t making his campaign all about breaking barriers. He’s been clear that his priorities are public safety, accountability, and improving how the sheriff’s office serves the community.

He’s Bringing Jail Reform Into the Conversation

Jones has promised to make the sheriff’s office more transparent, strengthen deputy training, improve communication, and work toward faster emergency responses. He has also spoken about protecting constitutional rights and taking a closer look at how the county’s jail operates.

One of the ideas connected to his reform agenda is The Miller Project, a proposed approach that would give people in jail more opportunities to address the issues that may have contributed to their incarceration.

The plan includes mental health evaluations, recovery programs, mentorship, counseling, faith-based partnerships, and support after release. The goal is to help people dealing with addiction, mental health challenges, and limited support systems avoid returning to the same circumstances that landed them in jail.

In other words, the idea is to make rehabilitation part of the conversation rather than treating incarceration as the only answer.

READ: Not Only a Blue Tsunami, But A Rainbow Wave, Too. The Growth of Gay Politicians

Alabama Isn’t the Only Place Making LGBTQ+ History

Jones’ victory is part of a much bigger moment for LGBTQ+ representation in the 2026 elections.

New Hampshire elected Chris Pappas as the first openly gay man to serve in the U.S. Senate. Meanwhile, Janelle Sarauw won the race to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands in Congress, becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the territory’s congressional seat.

Michigan also made history with Joanna Whaley, the first openly transgender woman elected to its state legislature. And Alabama itself had another groundbreaking result: Allison Montgomery became the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker.

That’s a lot of history being made in one election cycle!

A New Chapter for Representation

Of course, being LGBTQ+ doesn’t automatically make someone a better public servant. What matters is how elected officials do their jobs and whether they deliver for the people they represent.

Still, seeing more openly LGBTQ+ people win positions of influence is worth celebrating. These victories show that queer candidates can bring their experience, qualifications, and ideas to the table without having to hide who they are.

Congratulations to Sheriff-elect Brett Jones. Madison County is getting a new sheriff, and Alabama is getting a historic first.