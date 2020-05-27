Sherry Pie’s Fans Continue To Defend Her After Her DQ From ‘Drag Race’

Well this is, um, interesting. Sherry Pie, who was disqualified from the 12th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in March after numerous catfishing allegations were made against her, still has fans rooting for The Big Apple queen all this time later.

Her official Facebook page, which remains active to this day, hasn’t had any updates since she publicly apologized after nasty claims were made against her. The damage was done, however, as VH1 announced hours before her debut episode aired that she was DQ’d.

She was then heavily edited from the show where you barely saw any of her confessionals and anything else involving her was kept to a bare minimum. Sherry, regardless, made it to the top four due to how well she performed as the show progressed (it was filmed months before these allegations came to light).

Her fans continue to leave comments on that particular update, with some mentioning that what she did was simply a “mistake” and others talking about how they’d love to work with her in the future.

Here’s a sampling of some of the words written in support of Sherry over the past couple of days:

“You are very talented. We all make mistakes in our lives. You have paid the price a thousand fold from missed opportunity from Drag Race. But you will overcome. When you’re ready I will hire you for my business!”

“Blessings will come your way….people who need to waste their energy being so ugly are not as guilt free as their words portray them to be, I’m sure of this.”

“Hang in there! It’ll all get better soon! You did the right thing by coming forward and making a public apology and it’ll take time! We were not expecting it from someone like you but like I said hang in there and use this as a learning experience.”

“You are clearly the breakaway star this year! The cast is very mediocre. You will get though this Sherry Pie and just remember everyone makes mistakes but they can never take away what you did on your season.”

Then there were the people that were in shock that people were saying anything remotely supportive about her given the severity of the claims against her. This included Sherry (real name Joey Gugliemelli) allegedly coercing other men into sending him sexually explicit videos of themselves and convincing one to take steroids for a fake acting role.

Sherry’s DQ means that there will only be a final three competing for the coveted crown this year: Jaida Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd and Gigi Goode. It’s the first time that the Emmy-winning series has had this number in the finale (airing tomorrow night) since season 8 all the way back in 2016.