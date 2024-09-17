Shirtless Mirror Selfies Are Ryan Faucett’s Specialty

Hot actor Ryan Faucett sets the internet ablaze with yet another hot mirror selfie of him in nothing but his boxers and package leaving us all to drool over his hot bod. A thoughtful reminder from Ryan: “Make your bed” people.

The actor is best known for his role in the gay romantic comedy film Bros alongside Luke McFarlane and Billy Eichner. The film made history after being the first gay romantic comedy that was produced by a major film studio–Universal Pictures. Faucett has never discussed his sexuality in public, which should be respected, folks, but he has made a great contribution to gay history after starring in this film as gay man Josh.

He last played Sergeant Wil Stone in an episode of Blue Bloods on CBS where he looked dapper wearing his badge and police uniform–once the stuff of fantasies. Ryan has also played a variety of roles on CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene, New Amsterdam, and FBI.

Even though Ryan’s last on-screen appearance was back in May, it looks like he’s still hitting the gym hard, giving us a sneak peek of what’s to come in his bright Hollywood future. Here, he’s snapped another post-workout mirror selfie, showing off his bulging arms and thick thighs, the result of what seems to be an intense heavy-lifting session—just look at those thighs!

After working out hard at the gym, Ryan takes breaks lounging on his trampoline in his backyard.

Someone crown this guy as the king of mirror selfies because look at this poolside pic!

Scroll through for more thirst trap-worthy mirror selfies and pics of Ryan. Swoon!

