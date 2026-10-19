Harry Styles Goes Shirtless on Tour, While Benson Boone Gets Down

It’s a battle of the shirtless pop-rock boys, and gays, we might need a moment to collect ourselves. Harry Styles and Benson Boone are keeping fans fed with some very different approaches to serving looks, and we’re certainly not complaining. One has been flaunting those legs on tour, while the other has decided that a bathtub is the perfect place to remind everyone what he’s working with. Gentlemen, please!

READ: “Please Yourself Like You Mean It,” Says Harry Styles

Harry Styles Trades His Short Shorts for Something Better

Mr. Harry Styles is currently taking his Together, Together tour around the world in support of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. And if you’ve been keeping up, you know the man has been putting on quite the show.

ok harry styles https://t.co/Ndh7UPExAZ — ؘ (@hrryboss) October 18, 2026

From his iconic short shorts to those long legs and glorious glutes, Harry has been giving fans plenty to look at between those vocals. The man knows how to work a stage, and the streets, and we’re pretty sure some concertgoers have forgotten at least a few lyrics along the way.

But after months of strutting around in those tiny shorts, Harry has switched things up. Instead of showing off his legs, he’s now giving fans a glimpse of what’s happening up top by taking his shirt off.

A balanced performer, indeed! The man has clearly decided that if one part of the audience has already been blessed, it’s time for everyone else to get their moment, too.

READ: We’ve Got a Very Slutty Styles Showing Off His Dance Moves in Short Shorts

Benson Boone Says Hello From the Bathtub

Of course, Harry isn’t the only pop-rock star who knows how to get people talking about his shirtless body.

Enter Benson Boone, who recently gave fans a little shirtless bathtub fantasy courtesy of a video shared by Pause Rewind HQ. In the clip, Benson takes off his shirt before stepping down into a tub, leaving viewers to do what the internet does best: replay, pause, and respectfully lose their minds.

imagine taking a bath with benson boone 🤭 https://t.co/u5kegXkoqs — Benson Boone Access (@BooneAccess) October 19, 2026

Did we need an invitation to imagine a private bath with Benson Boone? Absolutely not. Did this video give our imaginations something to work with anyway? You bet!

Benson is also heading to Asia and Australia for tour dates beginning October 26, giving international fans another reason to get excited.

So, Who’s Winning?

Harry is bringing the shirtless stage presence, while Benson is delivering bathtub boyfriend energy. Both are making excellent cases for why pop-rock concerts should come with a complimentary fan.

So, gays, who’s getting your vote in this shirtless showdown? Harry Styles or Benson Boone? Because choosing just one feels unnecessarily cruel.