Harry Styles Is Dry Humping the Air in Latest Music Video

Harry Styles really woke up one morning and decided the world needed less emotional devastation and more hip thrusting.

Thankfully for all of us, he was correct.

The singer’s latest music video for Dance No More is part retro fever dream, part seductive dance floor meltdown, and part “someone please check on the internet because it’s overheating.” And honestly? Pop music has been needing this kind of cheeky energy again.

The video opens with Styles performing in front of what can only be described as the most painfully bored audience imaginable. He’s dressed in a shirt, underwear, knee pads, and absolutely no pants, casually warming up his shoulders and hips like an aerobics instructor who’s about to ruin everyone’s concentration for the next four minutes.

Naturally, things escalate quickly.

Harry Styles vs. That Microphone

At one point, the microphone basically becomes Styles’ scene partner.

He flirts with it. Teases it. Runs his tongue along it with the confidence of a man fully aware that millions of people are about to pause, rewind, and scream into pillows.

And while the audience in the video starts off looking emotionally disconnected, Styles slowly pulls them into his weirdly hypnotic groove-filled universe.

By the time he sings:

“We wanna dance with all our friends / DJs don’t dance no more”

the crowd is fully on board, dancing and singing back at him like they’ve joined a very sweaty, very stylish cult.

Honestly? Relatable.

The Hips Deserve Their Own Award Category

Now let’s discuss the real star of the video: the hips.

Styles spends most of Dance No More throwing himself into increasingly chaotic choreography that feels somewhere between an ‘80s jazzercise class and a nightclub fever dream.

There’s spinning. There’s crawling. There’s dramatic microphone work. And yes, there is an impressive amount of dry humping directed toward absolutely nobody and everybody at the same time.

Harry Styles in the “Dance No More” music video. pic.twitter.com/PqZZPRxgty — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 7, 2026

At one point, Styles thrusts so enthusiastically into the air that you almost expect the audience to file a noise complaint.

Instead, they rise from their seats completely mesmerized.

Honestly, if Harry Styles started leading retro dance workouts tomorrow, half the population would probably sign up immediately.

this part where he sings the bridge??? THE CHOREO??? one of the absolute best and coolest and sluttiest and most fun music videos i’ve ever watched in my life I’M GAGGED pic.twitter.com/I9tllwCTxI — sarahᴴ loves harry🪩💋 (@goldenrryhrry) May 7, 2026

Sexy, Silly, and Completely Self-Aware

What makes the video work isn’t just that it’s sexy — although it absolutely is.

It’s that Styles fully commits to the bit.

There’s something delightfully unserious about the whole thing. He’s not trying to look perfectly polished or emotionally untouchable. He’s sweaty, playful, goofy, flirtatious, and clearly having the time of his life.

That’s part of why people keep gravitating toward him as a performer. Even when he’s serving absurdly attractive dance-floor chaos, there’s still a wink underneath it all.

The man knows he’s being ridiculous. That’s the fun.

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The Together, Together Tour Is About to Be Dangerous

As if this music video wasn’t already enough to emotionally destabilize fans, Styles is also gearing up for his upcoming Together, Together tour.

The massive run kicks off May 16 and includes six-night residencies in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, and Mexico City, alongside an absolutely wild 30-night stretch in New York City.

He’ll also hit Melbourne and Sydney, meaning fans worldwide should probably start emotionally preparing now.

Because if Dance No More is any indication, these concerts are about to involve an unreasonable amount of sweating, screaming, and hip movement.

And honestly? We support it completely.