HO HO HO! It’s time to make the holidays even more gay and bright with our collection of sizzling, sexy Santas you wish were coming down on your chimney tonight.

Starting it off strong with a sexy little strip tease courtesy of Santa–I mean, David Perre, who likes to keep his six-pack looking hard like a ton of bricks. This Santa doesn’t just give presents, he unwraps them too.

Make-up artist Flavio Mangirelli proves that completing the Santa look doesn’t always require a full-on beard. Just look at his frost-inspired Santa look–topped off with a nice hat and chiseled pecs that would stand the winter frost.

Who knew Santa traded his jolly old pants for thigh-baring shorts? Luke Baker is serving up abs, biceps, and a whole lot of holiday heat this winter!

The holidays wouldn’t be the same without the Grinch (shoutout to David Ortega)… but this year, he ditched the Santa suit to flaunt a chiseled six-pack and some very festive glutes. Looks like stealing Christmas isn’t the only thing he’s good at!

Oh, what fun it is to ride… through this parade of sizzling Santas! Hold on tight—it’s a sleigh-full of holiday heat!

This Santa’s rocking leather straps and preparing to unwrap…presents. Ho ho ho to everyone lucky enough to make his naughty list this year!