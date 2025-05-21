Skarsgård’s Sexy Biker Flick Has a Secret NSFW Cut

Alexander Skarsgård is no stranger to stealing the show, but at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, he owned it. The Swedish heartthrob showed up in full daddy mode for the world premiere of Pillion—a sexy, BDSM-tinged biker romance that already has people fanning themselves.

Starring as Ray, a brooding and impossibly hot motorcycle gang leader, Skarsgård is paired with Harry Melling (yes, thatHarry Melling from Harry Potter) as his very submissive lover. The chemistry? Intense. The film? Filthy. The reaction? A 7-minute standing ovation.

But the real cherry on top? After the screening, Skarsgård gave the Cannes attendees a show and planted a kiss on the cheek of our favorite internet daddy–Pedro Pascal. Just two men, some thigh-high leather boots, and an international film festival. The girls (and the gays) were in shambles.

Now, you may be thinking, Surely, it doesn’t get steamier than this? Oh, sweet innocent soul—Skarsgård himself revealed to Variety that the Pillion you saw at Cannes is basically the “family friendly” version. “There’s definitely a raunchier version of this movie,” he teased. “There’s also the Alexander Skarsgård cut.”

I don’t know what’s in that cut, but I need it like yesterday.

Director Harry Lighton also told Variety about a now-infamous deleted shot: a full-frontal close-up of an erect penis. Yep. Right down the camera lens. “After watching the film on that ‘fuck-off’ screen,” he said, “I thought, yeah, cutting it was probably the right decision.”

Listen, we get it—artistic integrity, general public sensibilities–SURE. But we’ll be over here, quietly manifesting the director’s cut. Or the Skarsgård cut. Or any cut that delivers the goods.

Until then, we’ll just be replaying that Pascal kiss and whispering “hard dick” into the void. Cannes, you’ve outdone yourself.

