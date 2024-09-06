Spencer Matthews Wows Netizens with His Six-Pack Abs

Spencer Matthews has amazingly completed 30 marathons in 30 days, and he accomplished the task for Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

Advertisement

His wife Vogue Williams posted about his epic accomplishment on Instagram, writing:

“Couldn’t be prouder of my @spencermatthews an incredible achievement for an amazing cause. I joined him for 5k today and it was HOT and there were rocks everywhere, solid ground nowhere to be seen! Impossible to many (especially me) but I always knew he would do it… well done Spenno #30in30″

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the comments section is filled with messages of celebration for Matthews:

“A superhuman challenge – incredible achievement,” an Instagram user commented.

“Absolutely machine!!! Unbelievable!! Congratulations!!,” another user expressed.

“It’s absolutely amazing! Myself and my husband have been following his journey and I’m so glad he did it and got to finish it. That must take incredible mental strength to do that day after day […],” a user also wrote.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some netizens noticed something while looking at Matthews’ six-pack abs…

“Anyone else thinks that looks like Jesus on his abs?,” a user pointed out.

“Our father which art in the abdominals. Hallowed be thy navel,” another user wrote.

“A blow-up doll Jesus, but yes,” a user also agreed.

Advertisement

Moreover, Matthews is a British TV personality and entrepreneur, who is known for appearing in the reality TV series ‘Made in Chelsea’. Not to mention, he became a Guinness World Records holder after completing thirty marathons in thirty days for charity.

Sources: mirror.co.uk, en.wikipedia.org