Spill The Tea: Craig Ramsay Calls Former Co-Star Lea Michele ‘Despicable’

Another one of Lea Michele‘s former co-workers has nothing but horrible things to say about her.

Craig Ramsay, who many know from Newlyweds: The First Year, once worked with the controversial actress on Broadway in the musical Fiddler On The Roof back in the early 2000’s.

“I just didn’t want to hear Lea Michele’s name in this interview,” Craig began while chatting with David Yontef on his podcast Behind The Velvet Rope. “At all! I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality. We were in Fiddler together. Rosie (O’Donnell) is awesome. I still talk – she is a huge mentor and I respect her – how she has been able to survive and thrive with all the nonsense that was tossed at her. As far as Lea Michele is concerned, I think she is one of the most entitled people I have ever come across in this business!”

He wasn’t done with her just yet! “I was there when she got the call of, ‘I got Glee,’ and I think the entitlement just came over her body,” Craig continued. “She was possessed with this and from that moment on — cause she moved to L.A. the same moment I did from New York — and I cared for her greatly, but the amount of entitlement… I have never seen the likes of it, especially Broadways. You can’t mess with Broadway. You can get a reputation very quick if you don’t respect where you come from.”

“And she is talented, don’t get me wrong,” the handsome actor also mentioned before adding, “She is more talented than the gigs she did the last ten years, but that doesn’t matter if no one wants to work with you.”

The vicious claims against Lea began when she posted a tweet supporting Black Lives Matter on May 29. Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward on Glee for 11 episodes in 2015, accused her of making life a “living hell” on set and alleged that Lea once threatened to “s**t” in her wig.

RuPaul’s Drag Race vet and Daytime Emmy nominee Willam also had this to say about the Emmy nominee: “Lea treated me so subhuman i left the set of Glee. Pass the popcorn.” Others who have spoken negatively about the Bronx native include Matthew Morrison, Heather Morris and her Spring Awakening castmate Gerard Canonico.

Lea attempted to apologize days later on Instagram but she still received a ton of backlash for saying that her past behavior was “perceived” by others. “PERCEIVED?” Girl- you shoulda hired a writer but lord knows nobody wants to work with you now and serves you right after being so horrible to me and so many others,” Willam wrote in the comments section.