Spring Is Sprung + Loving The Single Life + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Patrick McDonald, who declared Spring is sprung.
Jimmy Ramsay reconsidered his grooming choices:
Gianluca was in model mode (click to play video):
Shomari Francis remembered where he came from:
Derrick Henry excused himself:
Dhansuh made an entrance (or was that an exit?):
Kai Lee grew his hair out:
Luke Evans, currently starring on Broadway in “The Rocky Horror Show,” celebrated Easter with Lala:
Rodiney Santiago is happy being single:
Bruno Baba woke up from a nap:
Shay Dinneen went ‘creek trompin’:
Kevin Davis sent regards from Rainbow City: