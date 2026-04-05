Spring Is Sprung + Loving The Single Life + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Patrick McDonald, who declared Spring is sprung.

Jimmy Ramsay reconsidered his grooming choices:

Gianluca was in model mode (click to play video):

Shomari Francis remembered where he came from:

Derrick Henry excused himself:

Dhansuh made an entrance (or was that an exit?):

Kai Lee grew his hair out:

Luke Evans, currently starring on Broadway in “The Rocky Horror Show,” celebrated Easter with Lala:

Rodiney Santiago is happy being single:

Bruno Baba woke up from a nap:

Shay Dinneen went ‘creek trompin’:

Kevin Davis sent regards from Rainbow City: