Spring Is Sprung + Loving The Single Life + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Apr 5, 2026

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Updated Apr 5, 2026

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Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Patrick McDonald, who declared Spring is sprung.

Patrick McDonald declared Spring is sprung

Jimmy Ramsay reconsidered his grooming choices:

Jimmy

Gianluca was in model mode (click to play video):

GianLuca

Shomari Francis remembered where he came from:

Shomari

Derrick Henry excused himself:

Derrick

Dhansuh made an entrance (or was that an exit?):

Dhanush

Kai Lee grew his hair out:

Kai

Luke Evans, currently starring on Broadway in “The Rocky Horror Show,” celebrated Easter with Lala:

Luke

Rodiney Santiago is happy being single:

Rodiney

Bruno Baba woke up from a nap:

Bruno

Shay Dinneen went ‘creek trompin’:

Shay

Kevin Davis sent regards from Rainbow City:

KevinD

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