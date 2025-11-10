Princess Cruises Launches Star Princess w/ McConaugheys + Sheryl Crow

Star Power at Sea: Our Night Aboard the New Star Princess

When Princess Cruises throws a party, they don’t just christen a ship — they launch a legend. This past Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, we joined an excited crowd of travel insiders, media, and VIP guests for the dazzling naming ceremony of the brand-new Star Princess, the crown jewel of the Princess fleet. The evening was equal parts glitz, glamour, and genuine joy — and yes, it came with a surprise performance by none other than Sheryl Crow.

The Moment the Champagne Tequila Broke

The official naming moment — the ceremonial bottle of champagne breaking against the ship’s bow — well, that was different for this ship. The second ship in this class for Princess, the decision was to do the naming and godmothering with changes.

The champagne against the hull was replaced with a magnificent massive bottle of Pantalones Tequila. Why that you say? Well not only was the champagne swapped out of the christening tradition, but now, the Star Princess was to have a godmother and a godfather. Godparents Matthew and Camila McConaughey looked fabulous on the stage in the Princess Arena as they blessed and named the Star Princess. They’re also the co-founders of Pantalones Organic Tequila.

“Today’s naming ceremony is a milestone filled with pride and joy for everyone at Princess Cruises. Star Princess is a stunning reflection of our legacy and our future – bringing together incredible design, exceptional experiences, and the spirit of discovery our guests love. We’re grateful to Matthew and Camila McConaughey for joining the Princess family and know their warmth and infectious spirit will always be felt throughout Star Princess.” – Gus Antorcha, Princess Cruises President.

A Night of Celebrities and Champagne

Even though the champagne did not crash into the hull, it was still flowing onboard. As the festivities cascaded from the Princess Arena to The Dome and Sea View Terrace. Music, synchronized swimmers, massive displays of food, all the restaurants fiinest offerings, and even a live dress painting by Florida airbrush artist Avi Ram, runner up on Skin Wars Season 2 and winner oof Global Beauty Masters Season 2. We circled that space as drinks were poured, as chefs made risotto in a wheel of cheese, where artists were carving whole tuna to serve, and where fresh pizza was being made.

The Lido Pool Deck was the next stop for the guests. The sun had dipped below the horizon a while ago, but the mood on deck was vibrant and electric. Cameras flashed, champagne flowed, and there was that unmistakable hum that only happens when something truly special was about to unfold. Sheryl Crow stepped on stage. The nine-time Grammy Award winner delivered an unforgettable live performance that had everyone singing and swaying along. When she launched into “All I Wanna Do,” the crowd did exactly that — we danced, we cheered, and for a few shining moments, the deck of the Star Princess felt like the happiest place on earth (or, technically, at sea).

The joy continued throughout her 45-minute performance which included other hits like “Here Comes the Sun”, “Strong Enough”, “If it Makes You Happy”, “Every Day Is a Winding Road”, “Soak Up The Sun”, “The First Cut Is the Deepest” and more. After that night, I know I want to see her in concert again and be on the Star Princess, too.

Meet the Star Princess

As impressive as the guest list was, the real star of the night was the ship itself. The Star Princess is a masterpiece of modern cruising — elegant, expansive, and designed to make every guest feel like royalty. The vessel features next-level entertainment spaces, a stunning glass-enclosed Piazza, an infinity-style Wake View Terrace, and more dining options than I could possibly sample in one night.

From the moment we stepped aboard, we were taken by how seamlessly Princess Cruises blends innovation with comfort. The décor is sleek but warm, with artful lighting that makes every corner camera-ready. And while the design screams “contemporary luxury,” there’s still that signature Princess charm — a sense of warmth, friendliness, and ease that makes you feel right at home, even as you’re surrounded by jaw-dropping beauty.

Standing there under the Fort Lauderdale night sky, watching the lights of the Star Princess sparkle against the water, and viewing the massive drone show that highlighted imagery and the animals of Alaska, where the ship will be sailing soon, I couldn’t help but feel that same sense of awe. It was a night that celebrated not just luxury travel, but the magic of shared experiences — the kind that stay with you long after the party ends. Princess is definitely a contender for my cruise ship savings account.

For those that want to know more specifics about the ship, here you are.

The 177,800-ton Star Princess, accommodating 4,300 guests, showcases Princess Cruises’ legendary guest service and dedicated crew, along with distinctive dining and bar venues, elevated entertainment and activities, and luxurious accommodations. Here is a closer look at the ship’s inaugural season, exciting entertainment offerings, and services:

Maiden Season Destinations

sailed a transatlantic voyage and will begin her Caribbean season on November 7, 2025. After a winter 2025 through spring 2026 season of sundrenched Caribbean cruises, visiting the best destinations the region has to offer, Star Princess sails through the Panama Canal to Seattle for a debut season of 7-day Alaska Inside Passage cruises in the summer of 2026. Star Princess will be the newest and most spectacular ship offering voyages to The Great Land.

New Entertainment Highlights

Spellbound by Magic Castle – After its acclaimed debut on sister ship Sun Princess, Spellbound returns to Star Princess with a new theme honoring the golden age of magic and legendary illusionist Richard Valentine Pitchford – better known as The Great Cardini. This one-of-a-kind speakeasy experience at sea enchants guests with its mesmerizing illusions, spaces, and theatrical spirits.

– From vibrant deck parties and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall, comes alive after dark. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or simply savor the sparkling atmosphere. The Dome – The new Candlelight Concert Series transforms the glass-enclosed Dome into a glowing haven of music and light. Guests are immersed in works reimagined for today, where an illuminating theatrical performance and candlelit atmosphere create pure magic under the stars at sea.

Key Features of Star Princess

Luxurious Accommodations: With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. This includes the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea.

With over 1,500 balcony staterooms, guests enjoy panoramic views from the privacy of their own rooms. This includes the exclusive Sanctuary Collection suites, mini-suites and balcony staterooms, an elevated private escape at sea with access to an exclusive restaurant; the Sanctuary Club, a tranquil, adults-only pool deck; and thoughtfully curated amenities that set a new standard for luxury at sea. Stunning Piazza: A signature space of Princess, the elevated Piazza onboard Star Princess offers panoramic views from a sphere of glass, offering the perfect spot to socialize, dine, and enjoy a multitude of entertainment throughout the day and night.

A signature space of Princess, the elevated Piazza onboard offers panoramic views from a sphere of glass, offering the perfect spot to socialize, dine, and enjoy a multitude of entertainment throughout the day and night. Culinary Excellence: Guests choose from 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients, and culinary experiences including an expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub featuring 32 additional seats, and Love by Britto Specialty Dining space, offering 20 additional seats.

Guests choose from 30 inviting restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients, and culinary experiences including an expanded O’Malley’s Irish Pub featuring 32 additional seats, and Love by Britto Specialty Dining space, offering 20 additional seats. Princess’ Love Line Premium Liquor and Non-Alcoholic* Collection: This collection offers a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, including both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations by renowned celebrities, such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé ; MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

This collection offers a selection of thoughtfully curated wines and spirits, including both spirited selections and non-alcohol creations by renowned celebrities, such as Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé MEILI Vodka by Jason Momoa; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto. Wellness & Recreation: Guests can indulge in relaxation at the two-story Lotus Spa or stay active at the fitness center, which offers dynamic classes, pools, and spas. On the SkyDeck, they’ll find a new sports court for pickleball and basketball, along with a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded lounge areas – all with stunning views overlooking the sea.