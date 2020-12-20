Stephanie’s Child Takes Us On A ‘Slay Ride’ With Their Holiday EP

With the holidays quickly approaching, we are always looking for some new and fresh holiday music to add to our playlists. A departure from the standard is always welcome, so why not take three of the the most talented queens around and have the super group known as Stephanie’s Child offer up their first holiday EP?! Aptly titled, Christmas Dolls, the New York City based trio put their own spin on an Ariana Grande favorite (‘December’) as well as on some favorite standards (‘O Holy Night’ recreated to showcase each of the members’ voices is a welcome and astounding holiday vocal treat).

Lagoona Bloo recently kicked off her holidays early, participating in Drag Out The Holly In Washington DC (alongside, among others, The American Pops Orchestra & Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims). She took a few minutes to chat with me exclusively about her own love for the holidays and creating holiday magic with her Stephanie’s Child sisters.

Michael Cook: What was your favorite song to include on the EP and why?

LB: My favorite song on the EP is very difficult to choose because they all are special to me for different reasons – but if I HAD to choose, I’d pick our cover of Ariana Grande’s “December”! Not only is she one of my favorite artists but I feel like this style of sexy, synthy pop is the kind of music you are going to hear a lot more of from us in the future We have a really incredible producer, Carson Rammelt (@sixfoot_5) and together we all collaborated to create this firey version of it, I love it!

MC: What was it like making Christmas music with the other ladies. It’s a departure from your standard sound….

LB: Making Christmas music seemed like such a natural choice to begin our recording career with because it has always been a fan favorite concert of ours. These songs were all carefully selected from our past Christmas concerts that went over very well with our audiences – and all reflect the different styles we are capable of as a group. So, I’d dare to say that instead of departing from a standard sound – we laid into something we knew our fans would love. Also, like how fucking spectacularly gay of us to release a CHRISTMAS EP first?! Making music is definitely a labor of love because it truly does to take so much hard work, time & energy, but doing it with my girls made it even more special! This is only the beginning for us!

MC: What does the holiday season mean to you?

LB: I have come to learn that, to me, the holiday season means relishing in my chosen family. Growing up I had a really tough time at home. I grew up in a very broken family and the holidays were always far from normal. So now that I don’t really connect with much of my immediate family, it’s easy for me to get wrapped up in the feeling of loneliness, but the fact is that I have family in all of my closest friends, specifically Jan & Rosé. I am surrounded by people who love me, who will always be there for me, and now more than ever I am NOT alone. I am very loved and blessed regardless of the obstacles I’ve faced in the past and lucky to be where I am in life.

Rosé has been if nothing else, monumentally busy. From dropping this holiday EP with her Stephanie’s Child sisters to being announced as one of the dolls appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13, this New York City doll is about to be getting a lot more attention. She carved out a few moments to chat with me about the new EP & the “signature” Stephanie’s Child sound.

Michael Cook: What was your favorite song to include on the EP and why?

Rose: My personal favorite song to include on our EP is definitely ‘Man With The Bag.’ It’s always been a crowd favorite at our live shows, but I just think it’s so much fun to sing! I’m also really proud of our vocal arrangement. I will say, however, that ‘December’ has become my favorite track to listen to. That shit is a bop. It’s also literally three gay boys whisper-singing Ariana Grande, which is the closest to heaven I may ever get, so like, Merry Christmas to ME!

MC: What was it like making Christmas music with the other ladies. It’s a departure from your standard sound….

R: Our standard sound? We’re singing drag queens! What about that doesn’t SCREAM Christmas?! I think Stephanie’s Child has a signature sound, but not necessarily a standard one. The joy of recording a Holiday EP is the freedom to explore different genres and styles of music, which is something Jan, Lagoona, and I love to do as a trio. Each track is recognizably us, but we serve it over three songs with pop, jazz, and even a hint of classical-crossover-Josh-Groban-realness. But drag. So Joss Groban!

MC: What does the holiday season mean to you?

R: I absolutely love the holidays. I have only ever been apart from my family once during Christmas, and it was miserable. My dad always says, “You should begin the year the way you intend to finish it.” To me and my family, this means, more than anything: being together. We aren’t often all under the same roof anymore, but as the holiday season represents transition into a new chapter, we revel in being together as much as possible. I can always count on feeling immensely loved during the holidays. That’s what the season means to me.

