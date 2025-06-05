If you’re looking for proof that love not only endures but thrives when laced with humor, quirks, and the occasional WrestleMania ticket, look no further than Sir Stephen Fry and Elliott Spencer.

The beloved English actor, author, and all-around national treasure has been married to writer and comedian Elliott Spencer for a decade now — and they’ve somehow managed to make cheerful eccentricity the bedrock of their very happy marriage.

Stephen Fry could easily be satirisng Keir Starmer in this clip. pic.twitter.com/ZxEOWHS3sM — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) May 23, 2025

The pair first met in 2012 through mutual friends and tied the knot in 2015, delighting fans with their charming love story and 30-year age gap that neither seems to mind one bit. In fact, it only adds to the fun. Spencer once said of Fry,

“I don’t care what people think, Stephen is the love of my life, the light of my life.”

Their proposal story is as delightfully British as it gets. Picture it: a ring discreetly balanced on the prongs of a dinner fork. As Fry later recalled with a chuckle,

“He came back and started chatting and playing with the fork and I thought, ‘For God’s sake, look at the fork!’ I was terrified the ring would go flying into someone’s soup.” Classic Stephen.

But beyond the adorable anecdotes and witty repartee lies a genuinely deep bond. Spencer, for example, introduced Fry to things he never expected to fall in love with — like Kendrick Lamar and WWE wrestling. He tells Rylan over the How to Be in Love podcast:

“He introduced me to Kendrick Lamar, which was a great thing to do because Kendrick Lamar I’ve decided is a great poetical spirit,” Fry shared.

And as for wrestling? Fry’s now fully converted, with Spencer dragging him — lovingly, of course — to WrestleMania in Las Vegas like a true fan.

Happy 65th birthday to Stephen Fry, who was born #OnThisDay in 1957.

A man of many talents, he spoke to Wogan about his style of humour and his nerves doing stand-up as a fresh-faced 29-year-old in 1987. pic.twitter.com/CZ1MbdIW7i — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) August 24, 2022

So how does a couple with different generations, temperaments, and music libraries stay this blissful? Fry credits something beautifully simple:

“It’s not kindness — though that’s essential — it’s a subset of kindness, perhaps. And it’s cheerfulness.”

They’ve learned to embrace, not erase, their differences. Fry is an unapologetic morning chatterbox; Spencer prefers a quieter start. Instead of clashing, they adjust.

“I had to calm myself a little, and he had to come up a bit. Not be quite so, ‘Will you shut up, Stephen!’” Fry laughed.

In a world that can feel impatient and performative, the Fry-Spencer union is refreshingly grounded in joy, curiosity, and a shared willingness to learn (and laugh) through it all. Ten years in, they’re still figuring each other out — and enjoying every second of it.

Stephen Fry has been knighted by the King for services to mental health awareness, the environment and to charity. The President of Mind charity told our Royal correspondent @simonvigar5

that he would have told his younger self to “just hold on, Stephen”. pic.twitter.com/lbRE7znDeK — Channel 5 News (@5_News) March 25, 2025

If you happen to find someone who loves your quirks, your chaos, and even your Kendrick Lamar obsession, hold onto them. And maybe, just maybe, take them ringside.