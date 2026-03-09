Hunky Phil Dunster Joins Steve Carell’s Comedy ‘‘Rooster’ on HBO Max

In this line of work, interviewing celebrities and mingling with Hollywood’s brightest, it takes a lot to leave me starstruck. It’s part of the gig. But this week was a rare exception. Standing just a few feet away from the incomparable Steve Carell at the press briefing breakfast for his new series Rooster was a genuine thrill — and a reminder of why he remains one of the most compelling talents in TV and film. Why You Should Check It Out

The new HBO Original comedy is strutting onto our screens this March, and if the title alone didn’t grab your attention, the casting certainly will. Premiering March 8, 2026, and streaming on HBO Max, the 10-episode series from Warner Bros. Television comes courtesy of co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

And while the creative pedigree is impressive, it is Steve Carell who gives the month of March that extra bit of must-watch TV anticipation.

Once the awkward king of cringe comedy, Carell has evolved into something far more powerful: a full-fledged silver daddy icon. The salt-and-pepper glow-up? Impeccable. The tailored suits? Dapper. The quiet confidence? Catnip for a certain segment of gays who absolutely did not see this coming during his ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ days.

In Rooster, Carell plays an author navigating a complicated relationship with his daughter (played by Charly Clive) on a college campus. Expect generational clashes, emotional messiness, and that signature Carell blend of heart and humor. But if the premise sounds too wholesome, don’t worry — the new series is poised to deliver belly laughs and intriguing character subplots all woven together by a stellar ensemble.

And Then …There’s The Delicious Bonus: Phil Dunster Heats Up Warner Bros’ Rooster

Fresh off the cultural Brit football themed phenomenon that was Ted Lasso, English actor Phil Dunster is back on our screens, bringing the same smoldering charisma that made him a fan favorite. Dunster’s transformation into a bona fide heartthrob during his Ted Lasso run did not go unnoticed. The jawline. The swagger. The gym-honed confidence. He understood the assignment and delivered.

Now he joins Carell in Rooster, giving us a cross-generational feast of comedic talent and more eye candy. It’s rare that a series promises prestigious TV pedigree and IG-ready thirst traps, but here we are. I was such a fan of Dunster that I must admit, I was excited just to write the headline, “Hunky Phil Dunster Joins Steve Carell’s Comedy ‘‘Rooster’ on HBO Max.” The full cast also includes the powerhouse Danielle Deadwyler, veteran scene-stealer John C. McGinley, and the effortlessly cool Lauren Tsai, rounding out what already feels like a smart, sharp ensemble.

Will Rooster deliver heartfelt comedy? Almost certainly. Will it give us think pieces about complicated family dynamics? Probably. But will many viewers be tuning in for Steve Carell’s silver-fox renaissance and Phil Dunster’s continued reign as certified screen siren?

Absolutely.



With its impressive cast and experienced creative team, the Steve Carell Rooster HBO series is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing comedy premieres of the year. Carell has spent decades proving he can balance awkward humor with emotional depth, and this role appears designed to showcase both sides of his talent. Combined with Phil Dunster’s rising star power and a strong supporting ensemble, the series could easily become one of HBO Max’s most talked-about new shows. Beyond the laughs and emotional moments, the show also promises sharp writing, clever character dynamics, and unexpected comedic twists. Fans can expect moments that are heartfelt, hilarious, utterly binge-worthy, and surprisingly clever in every scene. It delivers the kind of ride only a Steve Carell series could deliver.