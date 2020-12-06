Steve Kornackis Turning To Sports Commentary?!

Good for Steve Kornacki!

After political correspondent Steve Kornacki became the internet’s collective boyfriend and was named one of the sexist men alive, we wondered what was next for the news reporter. And it turns out, the answer is sports.

According to Sports Illustrated, Kornacki will be taking his classic khakis over to NBC’s Football night tonight, December 6. Before the Chiefs host the Broncos for Sunday Night Football, Kornacki will appear on screen to breakdown the NFL’s playoff setup after Week 13. So anyone who’s looking to get a little more Kornacki in their lives has an opportunity tonight!

Been a fan for years and it’s incredibly exciting to get a chance to take part in Sunday Night Football https://t.co/tGsRui9b7C — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) December 3, 2020

But for Kornacki, this should be easy. The journalist has been working on tv for seven years. He started out with a job at MSNBC in 2013. He has then hosted a series of shows on the news channel such as Up with Steve Kornacki on Saturdays and Sundays, the Monday edition of Meet the Press Daily, and MSNBC’s ensemble show The Cycle where he acted as a co-host.

But how will his time working on a sports program go? Kornacki thinks it’ll go fine. In fact, he’s excited about it.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in an NBC statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

If you want to see how Steve Kornacki does, you can watch him tonight, December 6, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Source: Sports Illustrated,