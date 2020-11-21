Steve Kornacki Makes Sexiest Man Alive List

Steve Kornacki’s making headlines for his adorableness again. This time, it’s for making an official list of sexiness.

From Dan Levy to Michael B. Jordan, many celebrities made the cut for this year’s Sexiest Men Alive list. But this year, that list included an openly gay political news correspondent! Yes, it seems that one man who gained popularity and internet thirst tweets earlier this month, named Steve Kornacki, has also made People Magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” list. He even gained the nicknamed “The Chartthrob” for his work reporting state vote results during the 2020 Presidential Election.

“Never before have khakis and a striped tie gotten so many hot under the (Oxford) collar,” wrote People about Kornacki. It is worth noting that the khakis in question have gone on to become a best-seller. “The MSNBC journalist’s tireless coverage tracking the long post-election day vote tallying process earned him the title of ‘Chartthrob’ – with celebrity fans from Chrissy Teigen to Leslie Jones – and even caused a significant spike in Gap’s khaki sales.”

While Kornacki came in at number 13, behind celebrity actors like Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans, his inclusion at all is a triumph. Kornack is an openly gay man, he’s a reporter instead of the typical actor, and he’s not the typical brawny man that you see on these lists too. Many who watched Kornacki’s coverage of the U.S. Presidential Race would agree that Kornack is just as sexy, if not sexier, than the other men on that list. And that’s something to celebrate.

As for Kornacki’s thoughts on all of this attention and thirst, he told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show that it’s “not something I was expecting.”

“We were just so busy looking at the election results (Tuesday night, Wednesday night, election week) my friends and family started sending me these texts. They had to translate some of them for me. I didn’t quite understand what was happening. But it was quite an experience, I’ll put it that way.”

As we get closer to run offs in Georgia, where the power within the Senate will be up for grabs, we’re sure this isn’t the last of Steve Kornacki. That’s especially true now that so many Americans have fallen in love with him. But in the meantime, he’s worried about desserts! Check out the video below to find out what we’re talking about.

