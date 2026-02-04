Study Says Gay and Bisexual People Live Shorter

We all know life’s a bit of a rollercoaster, but a new study by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has thrown a bit of a curveball into the mix: LGBT+ folks have a shorter life expectancy than our straight counterparts. Now, before you start packing your bags for the afterlife, let’s break it down, add a little sparkle (the good kind) and see what this all means. Spoiler alert: it’s not all doom and gloom.

RELATED: ‘Greater Than’: Saving Kids or Starting a War on Same-Sex Families?

The Study Numbers: Not Exactly a Heartbreaker, But Close

According to the ONS study, men identifying as LGBT+ can expect to live 1.2 years less than their straight counterparts, while LGBT+ women have a life expectancy 0.9 years shorter than straight women. So, while we’re not looking at any major mortality gaps, it’s a reminder that, even in 2026, we still have a few hurdles to jump.

RELATED: Best Gay Chat & Video Chat Sites to Connect

For those with a keen interest in stats (or maybe just a love for solving mysteries), here’s the breakdown:

Gay and lesbian men: 59.3 years

Bisexual men: 59.6 years

Straight men: 60.7 years

Gay and lesbian women: 62.8 years

Bisexual women: 62.9 years

Straight women: 64.0 years

It’s not exactly a disaster, but it’s enough to raise an eyebrow, right?

What’s Behind These Gaps? It’s Complicated

The ONS, ever the cautious researcher, wasn’t quick to blame sexual orientation for these discrepancies. “Life expectancy can be impacted by a range of factors,” said Greg Ceely, Head of Population Life Events at the ONS. No kidding, Greg—try adding discrimination, mental health battles, or even the sheer exhaustion of constantly fighting for equality into the mix.

The study was based on data from the 2021 census, where respondents could disclose their sexual orientation for the first time. The analysis linked responses to death registrations from the following three years, which made it possible to calculate life expectancy for LGBT+ folks. While the study is groundbreaking (and trust us, it’s a big deal), it didn’t try to pinpoint why LGBT+ folks might be living a little less than their straight counterparts.

So, Should We Be Freaking Out?

Nope, but we should be paying attention. The study has pointed out a pattern, but it’s far from telling us everything. Life expectancy isn’t just about how long you live; it’s about all the factors that contribute to how you live. This study highlights those factors but leaves us with a lot of questions about what we can do to change the outcome. And for a lot of us, living authentically in a world that isn’t always kind can take a toll on mental health, access to care, and social support systems.

What’s Next for Our Community? More Than Just the Stats

Let’s be real: no one’s life expectancy should be reduced because of their sexual orientation. That’s the takeaway here. The numbers might be a little sobering, but what we can really do is push for a world that ensures equality, access to mental health resources, and overall well-being for everyone, no matter who they love.

So, while these findings are a reminder that we still have a lot to fight for, they also offer an opportunity to take action. If we want to live longer (and better) lives, it’s time to create a world where every LGBTQ+ person has the support, resources, and respect they deserve. More visibility, more action, more love—it’s all part of the recipe for a longer, more fabulous life.

In Conclusion: Life’s Short, But We’re Still Fabulous

In the end, these findings don’t define us—they just point to the areas where we can improve. We may have a slightly shorter life expectancy on paper, but that doesn’t mean we won’t live it to the fullest. Whether it’s partying with our chosen family, showing up for each other, or pushing for change, we’re here to prove that living well—and living longer—is something worth striving for. And honestly, if we can turn this into a call for equality and action, we might just add a few years to the clock in the process.

Now go ahead, live your best life. We deserve it.

Source: The Standard