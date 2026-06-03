WATCH: Dancing Through Summer One Fan Flick at a Time

Fiyero was right, dancing through life is soothing when you’re not thinking too much.

Summer is here, temperatures are rising, and somehow the LGBTQ community has collectively decided that sweating is not going to stop the party.

Whether it is a Pride celebration, a concert, a street performance, or an impromptu living room dance session, one thing is clear: summer belongs to the dancers.

And if recent viral moments are any indication, it also belongs to the humble handheld fan.

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The Bad Bunny School of Staying Cool

One concertgoer recently demonstrated what can only be described as elite summer preparedness at a Bad Bunny show. We shared the pic with you, but the video is so soooo much more.

Knowing full well that thousands of people, summer temperatures, and nonstop dancing were going to create a recipe for maximum heat, he arrived armed with a fan.

Not only did he use it practically, but he turned it into part of the performance.

While singing along to every word, dancing to the beat, and serving plenty of confidence, he expertly fanned himself throughout the concert. The result was equal parts survival strategy and choreography.

Honestly, that is the kind of multitasking summer demands.

Why choose between cooling down and looking fabulous when you can do both?

RELATED: When Ricky Martin Cheers for Bad Bunny, It’s Bigger Than Music

Padam? More Like Fan-dam

Across the pond, another group proved that fans are having a major cultural moment.

In the UK, a street filled with shirtless dancers, many sporting little more than knickers and confidence, broke into a choreographed routine set to Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam.

Of course there were fans involved.

love this song down but this video has caused irreparable damage for the gay community 😭 https://t.co/3KQDiYU5Dl pic.twitter.com/f9XL5KH9Zy — ebra⸆⸉🌼🪩ꕤ (@urmidnight13) June 2, 2026

The performance was playful, energetic, and exactly the sort of joyful chaos that makes Pride season so special. The fans were not just props. They became extensions of the choreography, adding flair, drama, and a little extra breeze along the way.

Kylie would almost certainly approve.

Gays found vibing to metronome for pride month. pic.twitter.com/kScEU0HKwn — 🐈‍⬛ (@mainrider__) June 2, 2026

Dancing Like Nobody’s Watching

Perhaps that is the real magic of dancing. It does not require expensive tickets, professional training, or even perfect rhythm. Whether you are twirling a fan at a concert, learning a few belly dancing moves from a video online, or attempting choreography in your bedroom mirror, dancing gives people permission to be playful.

All of us dolls moving to song of the summer pic.twitter.com/d5EDjuFvp7 — 𝓢𝒊𑁤𝓖𝓱 🖤 (@queensee3) June 3, 2026

Pride season especially reminds us that movement can be a form of self expression. It can be joyful, silly, confident, dramatic, or completely uncoordinated. None of that matters. What matters is showing up, letting go for a moment, and allowing yourself to enjoy the music.

In a world that often feels serious, a little dancing can go a long way.

Pride Month Means Everybody Dances

One of the best things about Pride season is watching people let loose and have fun. The shy become bold, the introverts find their groove, and complete strangers suddenly become dance partners. Whether you’re waving a fan at a concert, showing off choreography at Pride, or dancing around your living room, the point is the same: celebrate, express yourself, and enjoy the moment. Summer may be hot, but that’s never stopped the LGBTQ community from hitting the dance floor.

We hope to see you out there having fun!