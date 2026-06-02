LGBTQ+ Music Festivals Worth Packing Your Bags For

Sometimes a gay music festival is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Not a text back. Not a dating app. Not another weekend spent scrolling through social media wondering where the year went.

We’re talking about sunshine, dance floors, questionable financial decisions involving airfare, and thousands of LGBTQ+ people gathering for one glorious reason: to celebrate life a little louder than usual.

From giant Pride celebrations and wellness retreats to sweaty club takeovers and internationally renowned music festivals, the next year is packed with events worth planning a trip around. If you’ve been craving an adventure, consider this your sign.

When: June 3 to 6, 2026

Where: Abbotsham, Devon, England

The UK’s first wellness festival created specifically for queer, questioning, and curious women and non-binary people returns for another year of community, self-care, and celebration.

Think less giant dance floor and more soul-recharging getaway. Expect workshops, wellness activities, live entertainment, and plenty of opportunities to connect with like-minded people in a welcoming environment.

When: June 13, 2026

Where: Heat Nightclub, San Antonio, Texas

Some events politely invite you to dance. BexarHaus practically demands it.

Returning to Heat Nightclub for Pride season, this massive takeover promises pounding electronic beats, flashing lights, packed dance floors, and enough energy to keep the party going deep into the night.

DJ Jeremy Dava, resident DJ of Los Angeles afterhours institution RELOAD, returns to headline the event for the first time since 2022, while resident favorite Rue-D gets the crowd moving from the very first track.

When: July 25 to 26, 2026

Where: Westerpark, Amsterdam

Milkshake Festival has built an international reputation as one of Europe’s most inclusive and open-minded festivals.

Since launching in 2012, the event has celebrated the idea that music, fashion, gender, sexuality, and self-expression should never be restricted by labels.

Across multiple stages, attendees can expect everything from house and techno to disco, dancehall, R&B, and pop.

The vibe? Come exactly as you are.

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When: August 1 to 2, 2026

Where: Brighton, England

Often referred to as the UK’s biggest Pride celebration, Brighton Pride consistently attracts huge crowds from across Europe.

Its famous Fabuloso in the Park fundraiser combines Pride celebrations with major concert performances. This year’s headliners include RAYE and Diana Ross, making it one of the hottest tickets of the summer.

When: February 12 to 14, 2027

Where: Ennis, County Clare, Ireland

Not ready for festival season to end?

Ireland’s beloved Winter Pride celebration offers a cozy alternative.

Set along the stunning Wild Atlantic Way, The Outing combines matchmaking events, live entertainment, music, dancing, and community gatherings in one of Ireland’s most charming locations.

Because Pride season doesn’t always need sunshine.

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Your Excuse to Book That Trip

Whether Madonna’s comeback has you craving a sweaty dance floor, a wellness retreat, a massive Pride parade, or a weekend of queer community and connection, there’s a festival waiting for you.

The hardest part may not be choosing whether to go.

It might be deciding which one gets your passport stamp first.