Love Survey: Top 10 Cities to Find Love, 3 are in North America

A new study ranked the top cities for LGBTQ+ singles to find love, and Toronto, Canada, is first hosting the most number of queer events among the cities analyzed.

Los Angeles dazzles with 945 LGBTQ+ events, and 10% of its population identifies as queer, making it a dynamic dating hub.

Amsterdam, Netherlands, has the highest percentage of queer population, making it one of the easiest places for queer folks to find love.

For those of us that are looking for love and not just lust found on an app, we need to consider our location, location, location. If you’re living where there are no fellow gays, and there are no gay events, it is often hard to find someone to fate, someone to possibly settle down with eventually.

A new study by Emisil identifies and ranks the top cities for LGBTQ+ singles to find love, focusing on urban areas with a strong queer presence, social opportunities, and inclusive environments.

The research analyzed seven key factors to assess each city’s appeal. These included:

Percentage of LGBTQ+ Residents: Reflects the community size and inclusiveness.

Lumber of LGBTQ+ Events: Indicates the vibrancy of LGBTQ+ specific social life.

Tinder Users Ranking: Measures the online dating activity in the city.

World Equality Index: Captures the level of legal and social acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Number of LGBTQ+-Friendly Bars and Clubs: Represents opportunities for in-person socializing.

Date Cost: Assesses affordability for typical dating activities, such as dining out (lower cost preferred).

Safety Index: Reflects the percieved safety of the city for LGBTQ+ residents.

Composite scores, calculated and scaled to a range of 0 to 100, ranked cities based on their suitability for LGBTQ+ singles seeking meaningful connections.

You can see the full research by visiting this link, but here is some more breakdown of the results.

Toronto, Canada, ranks first with a composite score of 100, making it a dream city for queer singles. With 966 LGBTQ+ events, the most in the study, and 11% of the population identifying as LGBTQ+, Toronto offers endless opportunities for connections and an inclusive atmosphere. A date cost of $88.74 keeps the city accessible while still offering a world of possibilities. Related Post: Travel Thursday: Unforgettable Toronto Pride. It Thrilled, United, Celebrate Us Santiago, Chile, takes second place with a score of 97.5. With its affordability, the city pairs an 11% LGBTQ+ population with the lowest date cost in the study at $51.46, making it a top choice for queer singles looking to enjoy meaningful experiences without overspending. Buenos Aires, Argentina, lands third with a score of 93.5. In this city, 10% of the population identifies as LGBTQ+, and the average date cost is just $41—the second-lowest in the study. Los Angeles, United States, ranks fourth with a score of 90.8. Home to 945 queer events, it’s a city bursting with energy and activity. Queer Angelenos make up 10% of the population, making it easier to find like-minded individuals. Related Post: Travel Thursday: L.A.’s Got Everything for Everyone Berlin, Germany, takes fifth place with a score of 89.0. A hotspot for LGBTQ+ culture, Berlin hosts 126 LGBTQ+ events where singles here can find endless ways to connect. Barcelona, Spain, ranks sixth with a score of 85.6. With an active and queer-friendly scene, the city hosts 42 LGBTQ+ events and offers an accessible date cost of $66.39. Barcelona’s welcoming atmosphere makes it easy for singles to feel at home while exploring new relationships. Amsterdam, Netherlands, follows in seventh with a score of 82.5. With the highest percentage of queer residents at 14%, Amsterdam is the ultimate city for finding queers. Add in 84 LGBTQ+ events, and the city becomes the ultimate queer hub for singles. Dublin, Ireland, takes eighth place with a score of 79.3. The city hosts 357 LGBTQ+ events annually—an impressive number given its relatively smaller queer population. Brussels, Belgium, ranks ninth with a score of 71.6. About 10% of Brusselian residents identify as queer, and the city hosts 63 LGBTQ+ events annually, which makes it an ideal spot for singles looking to expand their horizons. Vancouver, Canada, completes the list with a score of 68.1. The city hosts 336 LGBTQ+ events, blending urban life and natural beauty, making it a wonderful place for singles to meet and create lasting connections. Related Post: Travel Thursday: Vancouver – Tourist’s Delight Year Round

Are these the categories you considered when moving to your new city?

Did you consider finding someone to love as one of the reasons you moved?

Are you currently considering your relationship future and looking to move?

Source: emisil.com

Larger table with more ratings to help find love.