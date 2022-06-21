Taika Waititi Defends Birthday Suit ‘Thor’

The Thor: Love And Thunder director is defending his choice to include a nude scene in the film.

When the latest trailer for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie dropped, it was met with controversy. The trailer shows a scene with Chris Hemsworth, as the titular character, being stripped down to his birthday suit. Specifically, Zeus, another god of thunder but this time played by Russell Crowe, has Thor tied up and at his mercy. With a flick, he attempts to remove Thor’s disguise, but takes off all of Thor’s clothes in the process.

“You flicked too hard, dammit!” Thor says, as Jane (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) watch from afar.

What followed the clip’s release were tweets making claims of sexism and accusations of promoting unrealistic body standards. This argument was expanded by the fact that we last saw the God of Thunder depressed and overweight in Avengers: Endgame. But now, director Taika Waititi says that he and Disney/Marvel executives have never questioned removing the scene.

“We all knew we wanted to do it from very early on,” Waititi argued in a conversation with ComicBook.com. “That was in the first draft of the script actually and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think you have a body like Chris, like, you know, even he understands. It would be just, it would be a waste to not show it off. It would be a crime against humanity. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses.”

It appears that the theme of the film is Thor rediscovering himself. His fitness journey will be a part of that. Though it’ll probably be minimal part delivered through a montage.

Keep in mind, this is a Disney movie so there won’t be full frontal or a butt shot. Instead, Hemsworth’s lower half will be blurred out in the film’s final cut.

