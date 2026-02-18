Which Taiwanese Secret Lovers Fell In Love On Set?

If you’ve been anywhere near a Taiwanese or Asian BL fandom spaces lately, chances are you’ve seen that video resurfacing—the one where a fan-service moment turned into something that now feels unmistakably real. Once again, LGBTQ viewers across Asia (and well beyond) are revisiting a throwback clip involving the stars of Secret Lover, and yes, the collective screaming has resumed.

The drama, a Taiwanese Boys Love (BL) series, captured hearts when it aired, but what fans didn’t expect was that its romance wouldn’t stay confined to the screen.

RELATED: Gay Shows That Are a Must-Watch to Give You All the FEELS

First, a Quick BL Primer (Welcome!)

If you’re new here: BL dramas—short for Boys Love—are wildly popular across Asia. At their core, they tell love stories between men, often mixing romance, angst, humor, and emotional growth. For LGBTQ audiences, they can be comfort shows, escapism, and sometimes a rare place to see tenderness centered between two male leads.

Secret Lover fits squarely into that tradition, but with a twist that’s now making it legendary.

Why Secret Lover Worked So Well

Set against a campus backdrop, Taiwanese BL drama Secret Lover revolves around Jun Xi (played by Wang Jyunhao, also known as Guno) and Han Tuo (played by Chance Ying, also known as Cheng Hsi). The two characters are lifelong friends whose dynamic shifts during a campus play when a “relationship training” game pushes them to cross emotional—and romantic—lines. Blurred lines and friends-to-lovers stories are for the yearners!

What starts as acting slowly turns into something more complicated, tender, and secret. It’s a familiar BL setup, but the chemistry between the leads made it hit harder than expected.

The Fanmeet Moment That Broke the Internet

In the Asian entertainment industry, fan meetings are common—and they’re designed to be fun. Actors interact with fans, recreate scenes, do cute poses, make heart signs, and yes, engage in what’s known as “fan service.” It’s playful, not explicit, and meant to celebrate the show.

At one Secret Lover fanmeet, Chance surprised everyone by dropping to one knee and “proposing” to Wang Jyunhao. Fans screamed. Cameras flashed. Then Wang said yes. What followed were several steamy kisses that sent the audience—and the internet—into full meltdown mode.

At the time, many viewers assumed it was just peak fan service. A performance. A moment. A BL fantasy dialed up to eleven.

Except… it wasn’t just that.

When Fan Service Turns Out to Be Real

In September of last year, the stars of the Taiwanese BL drama confirmed during a livestream that they were, in fact, dating in real life. “Yes, we are dating now,” Chance said simply, instantly validating months of fan speculation.

Suddenly, that proposal clip hit differently.

What once looked like a cheeky performance now reads like a preview—two actors whose on-screen chemistry quietly became something real. And now that the clip is going viral again, new fans are discovering the moment with fresh eyes and louder reactions.

Why LGBTQ Fans Can’t Let It Go

For LGBTQ viewers, there’s something deeply affirming about seeing a fictional love story spill into real life—especially in an industry where queerness is often carefully managed or left ambiguous. This wasn’t just a romance for the cameras. It was two men choosing openness, joy, and each other.

Is it romantic? Absolutely. Is it messy and complicated? Probably. But it’s also tender, human, and rare enough that fans are more than happy to rewatch it—again and again.

Not guno ask chance to feeds him like the way his dad feeds his mom too

Istg this boy is that honest with everything he feels 🥺#secretlover #chance #guno #chanceguno pic.twitter.com/zTYB4Ix0Bt — fey🎻🦋 (@feyisme) January 16, 2026

Where to Watch

If you’re ready to fall down the rabbit hole, Secret Lover is available to stream on iQIYI and YouTube. Just don’t be surprised if you finish the series and immediately replay that proposal video. You won’t be alone.

Sometimes, BL really does stand for Best Love.