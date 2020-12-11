Taylor Swift Reveals Another Surprise Album

Once again, Taylor Swift took us all by surprise. The singer announced on Thursday morning on her Twitter account that she would be releasing her ninth studio album, evermore, at midnight on Friday. Swift had sent Twitter into a frenzy on November 23 when she tweeted, “not a lot going on at the moment.”

not a lot going on at the moment pic.twitter.com/54uGPH1ysF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 22, 2020

What made this such a big deal was Swift had tweeted this exact tweet back in April when she was secretly recording folklore, which came out three months later much to everyone’s surprise. Some (like myself) assumed that she was hinting at re-recording music from her first six albums as she announced after winning the American Music Awards artist of the year or the concert she did for Disney+, and yet others speculated that Swift was recording another album. Turns out it was the latter.

Swift tweeted the album artwork, which was done by Beth Garrabrant, and the track list for evermore. Artists making an appearance on the new album are Haim, The National and Bon Iver, who appeared on folklore singing on “exile.”

Here are some of the tweets from Swift on the album, evermore, including the announcement of the premiere of the music video for the first single, “willow.”

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

The video for “willow” premiered on YouTube at midnight on Friday as well. Directed by Swift, “willow” continues the narrative from the music video of “cardigan,” folklore’s first single.

Source: Taylor Swift Official Twitter Page