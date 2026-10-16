Game, Set, Snack: Tennis Is Serving Some Serious Cheek

Tennis is supposed to be about powerful serves, impossible returns, and athletes chasing a little yellow ball. But lately, the courts have been serving up something else entirely, and gay fans are definitely keeping score.

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Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the Spanish tennis pro ranked among the ATP’s top 30 players, recently found himself attracting attention for a reason that had little to do with his backhand. During his second-round victory over American Jenson Brooksby at the Shanghai Masters, a cheeky courtside moment gave spectators and viewers a glimpse of his backside, sending social media into a familiar state of appreciation.

Apparently, the tennis action wasn’t the only thing getting a standing ovation.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Has More Than His Backhand on Display

Davidovich Fokina has been making the most of the Asian swing following a recent injury layoff, but his Shanghai appearance gave certain fans another reason to keep their eyes on the match.

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🇪🇸🎾 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 👀🍑 https://t.co/APRSlHo8C1 — Pedro (@PedroZiip) October 10, 2026

Let’s be honest. Gay sports fans have long appreciated the athleticism, competitive intensity, and, occasionally, the impressive physiques that come with professional sports. Tennis has always had its share of eye-catching players, but moments like this remind us that the audience isn’t necessarily watching only for the score.

Fokina receiving physio’s treatment in his last match in Shanghai, a win in straight sets over Brooksby. — DemCae (@demcae.bsky.social) 2026-10-09T16:11:21.255Z

And if rugby players have spent years enjoying a reputation for bringing plenty of cake to the field, tennis players might be making a case for their own place in the conversation.

Sun Fajing Brought the Heat in September

Davidovich Fokina isn’t the only tennis player who’s given fans an unexpected courtside view recently. Back in September, Chinese player Sun Fajing attracted attention during a match at the Guangzhou Challenger, where his sweat-soaked white outfit made his athletic build and the outline of his protective gear particularly noticeable.

Some spectators were fascinated by the prospect of seeing a jockstrap in action. But perhaps we’re getting distracted by the accessory instead of remembering its actual purpose.

A jockstrap is designed to provide support and protect the wearer during physical activity. It’s practical sports equipment, not merely a tantalizing wardrobe choice. Still, when a match delivers an unexpectedly revealing glimpse of what’s underneath the uniform, it’s hardly surprising that curious eyes might wander.

Unfortunately for Sun, the second-round match ended in defeat. The result wasn’t what he wanted, but the match certainly left some spectators with something extra to remember.

Tennis Fans, Consider This Your Courtside Warning

Between Davidovich Fokina’s Shanghai moment and Sun’s sweat-soaked appearance in Guangzhou, tennis is making a compelling argument that the sport deserves a little more appreciation beyond its serves and volleys.

Of course, the players are there to compete, not to provide eye candy. Their athletic ability deserves the spotlight first. But nobody can blame fans for appreciating the occasional unexpected view while following the action.

Rugby has its scrum. Tennis has its serve. And apparently, both sports have plenty of cake.

Now the real question is whether tennis can keep up with rugby in the unofficial battle of the best sporting bums. The score is still under review, but the audience is certainly paying attention.