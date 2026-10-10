GTA 6 Really Said the Gays Deserve a Little Treat

If there was one thing we didn’t have on our GTA 6 bingo card, it was Jason casually taking a shower and giving players a very unexpected eyeful. But here we are, gays.

Rockstar Games is already promising plenty of chaos, crime, sex, and scandal in Grand Theft Auto 6, but its latest preview may have accidentally given us something else to look forward to: a completely naked Jason.

Yes, Jason Is Apparently Naked

During an IGN preview of GTA 6, Rockstar Head of Development and Co-Studio Head Rob Nelson reportedly switched the gameplay perspective from Lucia to Jason. The catch? Jason happened to be taking a shower.

IGN’s Rachel Weber described the moment by noting that Jason was, in fact, completely naked. And honestly, Rockstar really said, “Let’s give the people something to talk about.”

Before anyone starts planning their screenshot folder, though, there is an important little detail: seeing Jason naked does not necessarily mean GTA 6 will show everything.

We still don’t know whether the game will actually display full frontal nudity, use strategic camera angles, or pull the classic video-game move of conveniently putting something in the way at precisely the right moment.

READ: Will There Be Gay Sex in Grand Theft Auto VI? Gaymers Want Answers

The Eggplant Remains Classified

Naturally, the internet immediately had questions. Specifically, questions that could probably be represented by one particular vegetable emoji.

Weber later clarified the situation on social media, writing, “Apparently I need to confirm… I did not see [eggplant emoji].”

So there you have it. Jason is naked. The eggplant? Still top secret.

That hasn’t stopped the rumor mill, either. Previous GTA 6 leaks and speculation have fueled plenty of chatter about nudity in the upcoming game, making this latest preview even more interesting.

And Rockstar isn’t exactly shying away from the mature-content angle. The official GTA 6 listing includes nudity and strong sexual content among the game’s content descriptors.

How Much Jason Are We Getting?

At this point, the safest answer is: we don’t know.

What we do know is that GTA 6 is scheduled to arrive on November 19, 2026, bringing players back to Vice City with Jason and Lucia at the center of the story.

Whether Jason’s shower scene gives us a full view or keeps certain assets safely behind the blur remains one of gaming’s great mysteries.

Until then, we’ll just have to keep our eyes on Vice City.

And Jason.

Mostly Jason.