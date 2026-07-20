‘TEST’ Will Become the Biggest Gay Sports Story of 2026

I don’t even know how to start my review of Tandem Pictures & Hardball Entertainment’s TEST because holy shit (I curse when I thoroughly enjoy something) this one is a banger. Every once in a blue moon, a cast and crew come together to capture a “lightening in a bottle” effect that sparks pure movie magic – and TEST is one of those films. It’s going to cause a whirlwind of offers from distribution companies and, let’s face it, this is an example of how stars are born. And I’m not saying all of this just because the two male leads are completely smashable. So, let’s jump right into my review because I could gush over this flick for hours.

Let’s give credit where credit is due. TEST is written by Brock Yurich and directed by Sam McConnell. It was produced by Julie Christeas, Daryl Freimark, Matt Corrado and Brock Yurich. It features cinematography by Ava Benjamin Shorr and editing by Jon Higgins. Lead cast members include Brock Yurich (The Have and the Have Nots), Tammy Blanchard (American Sports Story), Mike Edward, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Evan Hall, Matthew Morrison (Glee) and Heidi Lewardowski.

TEST follows a small-town body builder, Eddie (Yurich), as he tries to make the jump into professional competitions. Despite his best efforts, there always seems to be a roadblock and the question becomes – can he rise to the occasion or see his dreams waste away?

I think the biggest talking point when it comes to TEST is how the script, the actor, and the director were able to create this atmosphere that draws you into Eddie’s story before you even realize it. This didn’t feel like watching a movie, this felt like watching one of your friends in real time. I felt overly protective of him, empathy for him, and a lot of sympathy for him – and this made me want him to succeed. So, in a world of amateur/professional body building, a world I care nothing about, I found myself completely engrossed in the story and feeling anxious for the next competition because, god damnit, I wanted Eddie’s story to have a happy ending.

When it comes to the overall story, it’s fairly easy to accurately predict how TEST is going to progress from the jump. Which is beautiful in itself because you’re truly able to enjoy the little moments in between the major plot elements. You’re not waiting for the next dramatic moment; you’re enjoying the ride. It just so happens that most of this ride includes being able to drool over Brock Yurich’s heavenly body. Still, as a production, TEST is visually flawless. The fact that it’s filmed through a darker lense only furthers the atmosphere that Eddie is so desperately trying to claw his way out of the darkness and into the light, which he so, so deserves. On the flip side, there are over a dozen moments that could be captured as a still image, framed, and hung on a wall.

The trials and tribulations in TEST are certainly relatable, although we may not have experienced all of Eddie’s hardships. Drug use – whether for sports enhancement or fun. Self-hatred – whether from your own thoughts or forced on you by a religious upbringing. Having the best date of your life, which puts a little more wind in your sails, only for something horrible to happen right after. Having two people who are supposed to care about you, who you look up to, take advantage of you and kick you down for their own selfish desires. Hell, haven’t we all had our dick in a sock more than once?! Have we all not lusted over an older man or dreamed about being a cam model?!

What’s beautiful about TEST is its depiction of an average gay man. We’re still in an era when gay men are most often portrayed as the punch line, overly raunchy, rainbow haired, girl’s best friend, or sassy to the point of annoyance. Eddie is just an average dude. Eddie is someone I’d drink a beer with and chat about whatever bullshit is on the news. You’d never know Eddie is secretly in the closet. And that’s what’s important as we push for more gay acceptance. We come in all shapes, sizes, colors and variations of masculinity/femininity. Eddie isn’t a gay man, he’s just a man. It’s also important for younger gay men to watch this movie and see there is room for them in hyper masculine sports arenas.

Move over Heated Rivalry because when TEST is released to a wide audience, it’s going to be the next big thing in gay sports news. It’s already killing it in the film festival circuit and picking up multiple award wins. Scanning director Sam McConnell’s social media, it looks like the next screening is at Outfest Next in LA on July 24th. If you’re in the area on that day, I highly recommend getting a ticket to the screening as this is a movie that can only be even better when viewed on the big screen. TEST is a film that hurt me and inspired me all in the same viewing. It’s a coming-of-age story with a coming out narrative, carried on the well-muscled back of a true Hollywood hunk. Most importantly, it’s an undeniable 10 out of 10.

Test Teaser Trailer