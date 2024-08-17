The AEW Athlete is Ready to be a Hollywood Star!

AEW star Anthony Bowens is ready to return to the world of acting. Having previously appeared in two short films before finding fame with a huge wrestling promotion, he’s throwing his resume to the casting directors over at the now defunct Todd Haynes movie which made headlines last week.

As the story goes, 2x Golden Globe winner Joaquin Phoenix was tapped to star in a NC-17 gay romance film. However, just five days before cameras were intended to roll, the Hollywood star exited the film and ghosted the cast/crew. Production is now at a stand-still, if even moving forward. We covered it here; in case you missed it.

As first reported by Pride, Bowens is now saying “why not me?” in a short statement via Twitter:

Anthony, age 33, signed with AEW in 2020 and has become one of its biggest tag team stars. He’s a former World Tag Team Champion and former Trios Champion with Max Caster and Billy Gunn. It was a landmark decision by the company, making Anthony the first – if not only – openly gay athlete signed to a major wrestling promotion. How’s that for New Jersey pride?!

As I stated above, it remains to be seen if the Todd Haynes flick will move forward with a new actor. However, I’m more than willing to see Anthony Bowens in any role. I mean, body and looks aside, he has to have some measure of acting and improv skill to appear live on the mic every week on TBS. Who knows, maybe he could even become AEW’s version of The Rock!