‘The Beach Cowboy’ – New TV Spot From Boy Butter

Boy Butter, the longtime personal lubricant brand, recently dropped its new TV commercial, The Beach Cowboy, a sun-drenched fantasy celebrating modern masculine beauty.

Opening at golden hour, the spot transports viewers to the shore, where a rugged cowboy (played by social media personality Matthew Dubbe) sheds his layers and splashes in the surf, equal parts confidence and charm. We are not mad at this.

“Matthew was the ideal choice for our ‘Marlboro Man meets Baywatch’ concept,” says Boy Butter founder Eyal Feldman. “A confident, sun-kissed presence strutting the shoreline and unapologetically owning the spotlight.”

The commercial — “a celebration of the male form” — was created by Straw Hat Productions, co-founded by Feldman’s sister, Donna Feldman, model, actor, and the producer behind Boy Butter’s TV campaigns since 2020.

“It’s exactly the kind of content audiences are craving right now: a hot, fit man who sparks desire and delivers playful, sexy fun in an irresistible way,” shares Donna.

The Beach Cowboy premieres Friday, January 2 at 8/7c during Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race on MTV in New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, with nationwide coverage in Canada on OutTV.

The campaign will also air during the morning stock market opening bell on CNBC and Fox Business, and in the evenings on ESPN and Fox Sports, bringing Boy Butter’s celebration of masculine beauty to millions throughout 2026. In 2021, Boy Butter became the first brand to air an LGBTQ Pride campaign on major sports networks.

Boy Butter has been producing sexy/fun TV spots airing during RPDR since 2012. Instinct has featured their commercials many times including here and here.

For more info, visit boybutter.com. Here’s their 2020 commercial featuring Facundo Rodriguez.