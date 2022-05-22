The Insta Live Ban Comes As Madonna Drops An Inventive New Mix

Between continuing to work on her upcoming (and much-anticipated) biopic and the release of her massive remix package “Finally Enough Love”, being present and high-profile on social media was something that Madonna never shied away from doing. Now though, it looks like Madonna may have to find a different medium to showcase some of her more risqué moments; this week, Madonna was shocked to find that Instagram had suddenly banned her ability to live stream on their platform.

Usually a woman with no problem “expressing herself” (pun intended), Madonna herself was “shocked” to see herself banned from going live on Instagram. “What the f–k?” Madonna questioned, as she read the message stating that “posts from your account have recently been removed for going against our Community Guidelines, so live video sharing has been temporarily blocked”. “What’s happening”? Madonna cheekily asked, saying that she has “never worn so many clothes in my life”! A member of Madge’s team went on to read the Help Center’s site rules on posts that read in part “Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity.” It was not clear as to what post served to propel Madonna off of Instagram’s live feature.

Madonna’s sudden insta-ban comes on the heels of the release of a brand new remix of “Frozen”, courtesy of the remixer of the moment Sickick. Direct from TikTok, this remixer is getting a massive amount of attention, initially from his hypnotic remix of Bruno Mars’ “Talking To The Moon”. He’s moved on to stunning mashup-style remixes of tracks like Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love” and Pink’s “Get The Party Started”. These mixes and others most likely grabbed the attention of Madonna herself, who tapped Sickick to remix her 1998 ethereal hit, “Frozen”. Sickick’s mix weaves in Madonna’s signature vocals with his distinct remixing skills, with Madonna even including brand new verses for the remix. Madonna herself recently spoke to Variety about the mix, saying “I saw the effect it was having on people, that it was inspiring people to make these incredible videos,” she says in reference to the song’s popularity on TikTok. “I just thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to reinvent the song”?

Follow Madonna on Instagram