The Long-Awaited Trailer For ‘And Just Like That’ Has Arrived

The wait is over; we can now officially see three of our favorite New York City ladies back on the small screen. The long-awaited trailer for the equally yearned next chapter of Sex and the City (titled And Just Like That) has arrived. The almost two minute clip provides the nostalgia and familiarity we were looking for (complete with Sarah Jessica Parker’s signature voice-over) along with shots of all of the brand new characters that we will be getting to know over the series’ ten episode run. The show kicks off on Thursday December 9th with the initial two episodes, with the remaining eight episodes airing into 2022.

While the trailer shows the familiar characters of Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York Goldenblatt, and Carrie Preston (Bradshaw), it also showcases supporting characters like Anthony Marentino, Stanford Blatch and Chris Noth’s John James “Mr Big” Preston. Noth’s former on-screen wife Bridget Moynihan (Natasha) appears briefly, as do the children of Hobbes and Goldenblatt, who have all grown up in the time since we’ve seen their characters on screen. Visually we are treated to a true love letter to New York City with plentiful scenic shots, and of course, fashion will be playing a big part of the ladies journeys throughout And Just Like That.

As it was during the initial run, the women of Sex and the City remain a target for ageism and misogyny in Hollywood, even decades after the show’s initial run. During a recent conversation with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker plainly and perfectly stated “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man”. Executive Producer Michael Patrick King followed up by saying “When we announced ‘And Just Like That’…, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls. And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’re retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here,’ ”

And Just Like That...Here’s to the next chapter New York

Follow ‘And Just Like That’on Instagram