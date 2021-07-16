‘And Just Like That’ Officially Adds 3 Brand-New Cast Members

Since the moment it was announced, the reimagination of HBO’s classic sitcom Sex and the City has committed to a diversified cast and writer’s room. With the announcement several weeks ago that Sara Ramirez would be joining And Just Like That in a brand new role, it was announced yesterday that three more brand new roles had been filled to join our favorite New York City ladies.

Nicole Ari Parker (of Empire & Chicago P.D.fame) will play Lisa Todd Wexley, a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian. Sarita Choudhury,(first seen my many opposite Denzel Washington in Mississippi Masala) will play Seema Patel, a single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker. Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) plays Dr. Nya Wallace, a brilliant, yet challenging Columbia Law professor. it is unclear thus far how they will be weaved into the lives of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). Shots of Davis & Parker have already leaked online, showing a very congenial relationship.

“Everyone at And Just Like That is thrilled to have these amazing and vibrant actors join the Sex and the City family,” executive producer Michael Patrick King told The Hollywood Reporter. “Each of them will add their unique spark and big heart to these new characters and the stories we are about to tell.”

Follow ‘And Just Like That’ on Instagram