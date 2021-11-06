‘The Mattachine Family’ Will Be Executive Produced by Zach Braff

Younger hunk Nico Tortorella will star alongside the smoldering Juan Pablo Di Pace as a gay couple and fathers in a new film currently in development. The Mattachine Family will be executive produced by Scrubs star Zach Braff. The movie synopsis reads,

“While the pair are very much in love, they find, after their first foster child returns to his birth mother, that they have different ideas about what it means to make a family.”

Tortorella took to his Instagram to describe this film as, “the most important project I’ve been a part of to date.” The movie will be a labor of love for husbands Andy and Danny Vallentine. Andy will direct the film, his first feature after a string of successful commercial videos, while Danny will write the script.

Argentine actor Di Pace also expressed his gratitude for being a part of the project. Posting on his Instagram he wrote, “Beyond excited to be a part of this beautiful film. An important piece of cinema coming your way!”

Tortorella, who goes by the pronouns they/them, has been in a queer polyamorous marriage with wife Bethany C. Myers since 2018. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond actor identifies as gender fluid. On an episode of Drag Me with Trinity Taylor, Tortorella opened up about not quite identifying as a cisgender male,

“This isn’t something I’ve actually talked about on a public level quite yet. I just pretty recently have come to terms with the fact that maybe I am not fully cisgender. And does that mean? The vocabulary for that is so wide for that right now. And like picking which word fits best—I’m not quite at the stage just yet. But I don’t feel one way or the other. I like the word Cissy with a C. C-I-S-S-Y. Kind of cisgenderish, but a little soft.”

Gay Times reported that Di Pace, “opened up about being gay in July 2019 and the anti-LGBTQ slurs he faced as a child in Buenos Aires. He said he found acceptance within himself when he moved to a different country to attend college.”

