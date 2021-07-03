The Men of ‘Sex & The City’ Sign On For ‘And Just Like That’

The women of Sex and the City just got some serious (and very familiar) male energy added to the cast of the revival of the famed HBO series, And Just Like That. Variety reports that Chris Noth (aka Mr. Big/John James Preston) will in fact, be joining the cast of the new iteration of the HBO show (due to start filming this month). Previous reports had indicated that Noth (along with David Eigenberg who portrayed Steve Brady) might not be rejoining the cast. Thankfully, both are on board for the revival along with Evan Handler (who portrays Harry Goldenblatt), Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino) and Willie Garson (Stanford Blatch).

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” said executive producer Michael Patrick King. Noth did admit that he was hesitant about rejoining the ensemble, saying that it took a certain amount of “creative negotiation” to convince him to sign on. “I didn’t really feel I had anything to offer in that role again,” the actor said. “It kind of felt like I had done it.”

Parker was recently caught in transit and asked about the progress of And Just Like That. In true fashion for the woman that inhabited Carrie Bradshaw, she was clear to state that “we would be catching up with the women, not the girls” and that “we have New York City as an important character”

Sarah Jessica Parker on #AndJustLikeThat :”We have New York City as an important character.” pic.twitter.com/EnmDqOG578 — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP_Daily) January 15, 2021

As for the woman who portrays the much-beloved Carrie Bradshaw, Parker revealed how she would have liked the show to have wrapped up. She also delved into how hard it was to decide whether Carrie would end up with Aidan or Big. “We fought long and hard about whether Carrie should go through with this idea that Big was this sort of addiction,” said Parker. Her idea of how she thinks the story could have ultimately ended was intriguing as well; “I have this fantasy that when the show finally comes to an end, if (Big) and I aren’t together, just as he’s walking away and there are tears streaming down my face, I scream after him, ‘What’s your name??’” She says, referring to the fact that we never learn Mr. Big’s name on the series. (The final shots show John James Preston being revealed as Big’s name)

