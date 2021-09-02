‘The View’ Launches A Weekly Podcast Titled ‘Behind The Table’

The ladies of The View are already on the search for a fifth seat at the table (following Meghan McCain’s departure), but they don’t plan on letting a free seat at the table prevent them from making their 25th year their best one yet. Earlier this week, it was announced that The View would be launching a weekly podcast, aptly titled Behind The Table (kicking off September 14th).

Weekly episodes of Behind The Table will continue the no-holds barred conversations that The View has grown to be known for, discussing stories that have never been heard before. Current co-hosts will be joined by former co-hosts where they will discuss (per ABC News) “headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented the talk show in pop culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the notorious Hot Topics table”. (Check out the trailer for ‘Behind The Table’ here)

Season 25 premieres Tuesday, September 7 — see you then! ✨ #TheView pic.twitter.com/1DbN1nPwWv — The View (@TheView) August 23, 2021

Behind The Table is not the only place that ‘View-ers’ will get a chance to see former co-hosts during the daytime chatfest’s 25th season. Flashback Friday will welcome former co-hosts to The View, with original co-host Star Jones being the first former co-host to return to the table on Friday September 10th.

‘Behind The Table’ launches Tuesday September 14th, with new episodes weekly

Follow ‘The View’ on Instagram