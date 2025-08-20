The Vikings’ Male Cheerleaders Clapping Back at the Haters

Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn didn’t just make history—they made it fabulous.

As the first two male cheerleaders for the Minnesota Vikings, they’ve twirled, leapt, and sassily side-eyed their way straight into the spotlight—and, predictably, into the crosshairs of people with too much Wi-Fi and not enough hobbies. But instead of letting the haters dictate the mood, these two queens of the end zone decided to clap back with charm.

“Wait… did someone say our name?” Shiek posted on Instagram, paired with a radiant photo of him and Conn at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Vikings’ second preseason game.

Cue 40,000 likes and an avalanche of love in the comments.

Here’s the thing: men in cheerleading isn’t a new concept. It’s just new to people who apparently skipped college football or, you know, the last seven years of the NFL. Male dancers joined NFL cheer squads back in 2018, and there were 18 of them across seven teams last season. Not to mention, three U.S. presidents were once cheerleaders—because leading with spirit knows no gender.

Still, the uproar over Shiek and Conn is a reminder that visibility, especially in something as testosterone-steeped as the NFL, still makes people uncomfortable. That’s exactly why it matters.

To their credit, the Vikings aren’t backing down from the noise. In a firm and graceful statement, the team said:

“While many fans may be seeing male cheerleaders for the first time at Vikings games, male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading.”

They added:

“In 2025, approximately one-third of NFL teams have male cheerleaders. Every member of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders program has an impressive dance background and went through the same rigorous audition process. Individuals were selected because of their talent, passion for dance and dedication to elevating the game day experience. We support all our cheerleaders and are proud of the role they play as ambassadors of the organization.”

In other words: sit down, Susan.

Shiek and Conn didn’t just show up—they trained, auditioned, and earned their spots like every other cheerleader. The process involves three weeks of tryouts, interviews, and a final performance in front of a crowd at the Mall of America. Yes, that Mall of America. Cheer royalty isn’t given—it’s earned.

Let’s pause on that for a second. Because beneath the glam and the glitter, there’s grit. There’s a message for every queer kid who’s been told their joy was too much, their spirit too loud, or their dreams too pink. Conn and Shiek aren’t just waving pom-poms—they’re waving a flag. One of resilience, representation, and yes, a little rhinestone.

In a league that often feels stuck in its own cleats, the Minnesota Vikings’ decision to champion inclusivity isn’t just refreshing—it’s essential. Sports don’t have to be a place of sameness. In fact, they’re better when everyone gets to dance.

So to Blaize and Louie: keep shining, keep twirling, and keep trolling with that signature flair. We see you. And more importantly, we cheer for you.

