Things You Probably Didn’t Know About ‘Babylon’ Star Diego Calva

Diego Calva is starring in the upcoming film ‘Babylon,’ alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, and it just happens to be his big Hollywood debut.

In the Hollywood epic, the 30-year-old Mexican actor plays the role of a film obsessive from Mexico named Manny Torres, who is trying to make it in Hollywood. He then “ends up with a great opportunity that changes his life and meets the biggest superstar on the planet. I was meeting Brad Pitt,” Calva shared.

Related: LOOK: Brad Pitt’s Upcoming ‘Babylon’ Film Gets Wild and Steamy

Similar to his ‘Babylon’ role, the actor himself grew up as a movie lover in Mexico City. In an interview with GQ, he recalled:

“When I learned how to play and rewind the VHS, I would just watch Peter and the Wolf over and over and over again.”

Calva was born on January 1, 1992 in Mexico City, and he is the only child of a book publisher and a philosopher. He studied directing and screenwriting at a film school, and at the same time, he took on jobs that gave him the opportunity to get on a set, such as a caterer, set dresser, boom mic operator, and production assistant.

Moreover, the actor knows how to skateboard, which helped him to land his first lead role in the 2015 indie film ‘I Promise You Anarchy.’ Calva also portrayed the character of a cartel leader named Arturo Bertrán Leyva in Netflix’s ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ therefore giving him the opportunity to be seen by a global audience.

As for his big Hollywood debut, the actor received some advice from ‘Babylon’ director Damien Chazelle, which gives us an idea of the upcoming film’s scale.

“Go travel the world. Walk in your town with no problem. Your life is really about to change. I know you love movies, but sometimes I feel guilty because I am literally going to make it so you won’t be able to walk down the street. And I was like, ‘Come on, Damien. What are you saying?’ But maybe it’s going to be true,” Calva shared.

Moving on to this hottie’s stunning pics… 😉

‘Babylon’ is set to premiere in theaters on December 23, and below are the film’s Naughty and Nice trailers to keep you anticipating for it:

Sources: gq.com, imdb.com